Wike: Judges Residences Are Retirement Gift from Tinubu

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said the residences earmarked for heads of courts were retirement gifts from President Bola Tinubu for the President Court of Appeal, Federal High Court Chief Judge, Chief Judge of the FCT and the President Industrial Court.

Wike emphasised this yesterday at the flag-off of the design and construction of residences for the Heads of Courts of the FCT.

He said the president was concerned about improving the welfare and performance of judicial officials in addition to ensuring that no judge lived in a rented house upon retirement.

He stated that when he and the FCT Minister of State were appointed, the president sought their views on ways of improving the welfare and enhancing the performance of judicial officers, which had been a recurring problem, he told the President that his administration could differentiate itself by discontinuing with the trend where judges live in rented houses.

“Sometimes you don’t know the landlords of these houses. Sometimes you don’t know their neighbours. These judges preside over criminal matters or other serious matters indeed. And of course, you never can tell what will happen.

“I want to make it clear that what we are doing today is not just for the heads of courts, that when they retire, they just go, No. As they retire, the property becomes their own. This is the approval of Mr. President, and that is why we issued the C-of-Os in their names.

“So all of you who are here now, don’t think that when they are leaving tomorrow, the buildings will be taken away from them. Please, the policy of Mr. President in this sense of course is that, as they are retiring, they must go home with their houses. That is the true position,” Wike said.

He assured the judges that they deserved the best and there was a provision for the scheme in the 2024 and 2025 budget on the FCT, which was approved by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr. President while promising the judicial officials that the 10 duplexes for the Court of Appeal, 10 for the Federal High Court and 20 for the FCT High Court in Katampe District, would be handed over by the President by the end of the year.

In his address, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the provision of accommodation for heads of court was a tangible expression of the president’s vision that a robust judiciary was essential to national development and the consolidation of democratic governance.

“The provision of secure and befitting accommodation for heads of courts will enhance operational independence, personal security, and institutional dignity, thereby enabling judicial officers to discharge their duties with great focus and authority.

“The issue of corruption will be reduced to the barest minimum because even if you accused the judiciary of corruption, what are they going to use the money for? For accommodation, it is already guaranteed. If it is about your salary, you take it for life,” Fagbemi said.

He described the housing project as a lasting symbol of collective resolve to protect judicial independence, uphold the constitution and deliver justice to the people.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, who also spoke earlier described the project as a collective commitment to strengthening the pillars of justice and governance in the nation’s capital.

She commended Tinubu for his visionary leadership which has continued to redefine infrastructure delivery across the nation and particularly within the FCT.