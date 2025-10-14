UNODC Partners FG on War against Internet Crimes

•Urges Nigeria to domestic convention on cybercrime

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), on Monday declared support for the federal government’s fight against cybercrime and related internet frauds.

Project Coordinator, Cybercrime, UNODC Nigeria Country Office, Ms. Diana Baranaye, made the position of the UNODC known on Monday, during a sensitization and awareness walk against cybercrime in Nigeria.

The walk which commenced at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Central Business District, was aimed at drawing attention of members of the public to the negative use of internet technology and its impact on the economy, security and reputation of the country.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the sensitization walk, Baranaye, who represented the UNODC County Representative, Mr. Cheikh Toure, described the awareness walk as commendable and urged that the efforts “trickles down across the 36 states of the federation”.

She urged Nigeria to sign the UN Convention against Cybercrime by commencing its domestication in the National Legal Framework on Cybercrime.

“For UNODC this is very important and it is also important to continue to sensitize the general public and what the Federal Ministry of Justice is doing is very commendable.

“As it happens here, we also commend them to trickle it down across the 36 states of the country, particularly now that we are having the UN Convention against Cybercrime.

“We know that Nigeria has the intention to sign and we encourage Nigeria to also begin to look into domesticating this convention in the National Legal Framework on Cybercrime”, she said.

The General Assembly of the United Nations had last December adopted a draft resolution on cybercrime which is expected to be signed by member states this October.

The draft is titled: United Nations Convention against Cybercrime; Strengthening International Cooperation for Combating Certain Crimes Committed by Means of Information and Communications Technology Systems and for the Sharing of Evidence in Electronic Form of Serious Crimes.

Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Justice, on Monday embarked on an awareness campaign, which would be followed by its 2nd National Consultation on the Cybercrime Legal Framework in Nigeria.

Also speaking shortly after the awareness campaign walk, the Director Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr. Babadoko Abubakar, noted the walk was not just symbolic, but a movement of conscience and responsibility.

“We walk to raise awareness, to educate our communities, and to remind every Nigerian that cybercrime affects us all, our economy, our national security, and our daily lives.

“We walk to inspire vigilance, integrity, and safe digital practices in homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. As prosecutors and law enforcement officers, we see first-hand the pain cybercrime inflicts on victims defrauded of their life savings, on young people lured into illegal online acts, and on families whose trust has been shattered”, the DPPF said.

Adding that the walk is the government’s way of saying “Enough”. Enough of scams, sextortion, identity theft, and cyberbullying. Enough of destroying futures through greed and deceit.

He stressed that cybercrime is a crime and “not a hustle”, adding that, every online scam, impersonation, or hacking incident is punishable under the Cybercrimes Act.

He said: “The digital space is not lawless: it is governed by justice.

“Every Nigerian has a role to play. Parents, teachers, business owners, and young people must learn to protect their data, report suspicious activity, and use technology responsibly.

“The youth must be digital builders, not digital predators. Nigeria’s youth are some of the brightest and most innovative in the world. Let us channel that creativity into solutions, startups, and innovations not cybercrime.”