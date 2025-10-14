  • Tuesday, 14th October, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Rights Activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the labour movement and the civil society on the passing of renowned unionist and rights activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, who died on Sunday in Ota, Ogun State.

The President, in a statement issued on Monday evening by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also condoled the family, friends and associates of the departed labour activist.

President Tinubu described Comrade Aremu as a committed fighter who devoted his time, energy, and resources to empowering workers and enhancing their rights in Nigeria.

The President particularly commiserated with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the broader civil society community on the loss of one of their most consistent partners in the quest for a better life for all workers.

“He was a courageous comrade who remained steadfast in his beliefs and never wavered in his defence of the oppressed.

“Aremu was a teacher, an organiser, a conscience of the people. He shaped minds and inspired generations of Nigerians on integrity, justice and patriotism.

“The nation has lost a selfless patriot and a tireless fighter for the common good,”  President Tinubu remarked.

The President prayed for the repose of Aremu’s soul and strength for his family and loved ones.

