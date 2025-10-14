Stanley Uzochukwu congratulates Seyi Tinubu on 40th birthday

‎

‎African youths model and visionary entrepreneur, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, has hailed Seyi Tinubu on his 40th birthday, describing him as a bridge builder, a peace agent and a supportive son every parent would love to have.

‎The chairman of the Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos gave the description in his birthday felicitation message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son on Monday.

‎Uzochukwu said that Seyi Tinubu, in his public dispositions, has put some growing regional pressure under control by his tours across the country not minding Mr. President’s critics.

‎According to him, such passionate moves naturally build bridges and unite the nation to remain one entity despite perceived differences.

‎”Congratulations on your 40th birthday, my dear brother, Seyi! Closely, I considered your virtues as that of a bridge builder and a peace agent, he said.

‎”Age 40 is a starting point in life and I have no doubt in your ability, humility, determination and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence, Dr. Uzochukwu added while praising Seyi’s contributions to nation building at such an early age.

‎”Thank you for supporting Mr. President. We are proud of you. Happy birthday!”.

