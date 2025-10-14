Olusoga Reaffirms i-invest’s Commitment to Secure Inclusive Wealth Creation

Nume Ekeghe

Chief Operating Officer of i-invest, Mrs. Tobi Olusoga, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building a secure, transparent, and inclusive investment ecosystem for Nigerians, as the digital investment platform partnered with Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, Founder of House of Tara International, to host a high-impact masterclass on, “Building Beyond You” a forum dedicated to generational wealth creation and legacy building.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Olusoga stressed that i-invest remains steadfast in promoting financial empowerment through strong governance and investor protection.

“At i-invest, we operate under very strong governance rules,” she stated. We are PCI-DSS compliant and ISO 27001 certified, the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems. This ensures that our users’ data and investments are fully protected.”

The post-conference masterclass, held in partnership with Mrs. Fela-Durotoye, focused on succession planning, financial separation, and legacy building—key elements required for long-term wealth sustainability.

In her keynote address, Fela-Durotoye addressed the emotional and psychological hurdles that often accompany leadership transitions, noting that fear and identity attachment remain major obstacles to succession planning.