NOA Urges Nigerians to Shun Fake News, Support Security

The National Orientation Agency has cautioned Nigerians against spreading unverified information, especially on social media, warning that such actions fuel panic and undermine public confidence in security operations.

Addressing the media at the NOA’s monthly joint security press briefing in Abuja, the Director General, National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the country’s security agencies recorded more positives in the fight against insecurity in the month of September,

He claimed the security agencies were more proactive in the month of September 2025 when compared to the previous month.

The briefing which is organised by NOA and other security stakeholders is part of the efforts to present to the world a cohesive data driven narrative on the efforts being made by Nigeria security agencies to combat insecurity in the country.

According to him, the security agencies moved from reaction to prevention and thereby were able to scuttle many of the security threats.

Highlighting recent security gains, he disclosed that the Nigerian Army conducted 196 operations nationwide, neutralising terrorists, rescuing kidnapped victims, and dismantling illegal arms networks.

He said: “This month (September), intelligence services moved more decisively from response to prevention. By intercepting arms couriers across Niger, Plateau, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ebonyi, and Katsina before weapons could reach terror cells, the intelligence community demonstrated maturity in proactive surveillance.

“Smugglers using hidden compartments in vehicles and disguised consignments were apprehended thanks to real-time tracking, community intelligence tips, and sophisticated profiling.”

He also noted that there were wider impacts from the military operations, leading to the rescue of 76 hostages in Katsina and 30 terrorists surrendering with families in Borno.

“The Armed Forces effectively combined precision engagement with humanitarian safeguarding. These operations were supported by improved logistics, actionable intelligence, and strong collaboration with local security networks,” he added.

He said the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA arrested 1,703 drug suspects and seized over 212,000 kilogrammes of narcotics, while NAFDAC confiscated several fake and unregistered products across the country.

He added that the Nigerian Correctional Service foiled attempts to smuggle drugs into the Kuje Custodial Centre, and the Federal Road Safety Corps responded to 589 crashes, rescuing 3,848 people in September.

He said similarly, the Nigeria Customs Service generated N658.6 billion in revenue, intercepted firearms and contraband, and the Immigration Service thwarted human trafficking and illegal migration across borders.

Issa-Onilu stated the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission recovered over N600 million and secured three convictions, while the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit flagged illegal mining as a source of terrorism financing.

He said these coordinated actions by Nigeria’s security, enforcement, and regulatory agencies demonstrate the government’s dedication to safety, integrity, and inclusive governance.

He reaffirmed that national security requires the active participation of every citizen, noting that mutual trust and accurate information are vital to sustaining peace.

“From conflict zones to correctional reforms, our focus remains citizen-centred. The public must work hand in hand with the government to secure our nation,” he said.

Issa-Onilu urged citizens to report suspicious movements, illegal activities, and substandard products to official hotlines and digital platforms of relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Police, NDLEA, NAFDAC, and others.

He called on Nigerians to obey traffic laws, shun bribery, and participate actively in civic awareness programmes to strengthen national security and public order.

The NOA boss also appealed to the media to verify information before publication and amplify factual reports and advisories from authorised sources such as the NDLEA, NAFDAC, Immigration Service, and the Armed Forces.

He said the media should project messages of unity, resilience, and hope to counter divisive narratives and misinformation.

“Securing the country goes beyond military operations. It rests on collaboration, vigilance, and mutual trust.

“Your vigilance saves lives. Your voice matters. Your cooperation strengthens national security,” Issa-Onilu said.