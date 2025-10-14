Int’l Day of the Girl Child: Ondo Trains Girls in Digital Skills, Distributes 5,000 Sanitary Pads

Fidelis David in Akure





In a bold move to empower young girls and prepare them for the challenges of the 21st century, the Ondo State Government has launched a comprehensive initiative to boost digital literacy and promote menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls across the state.

The initiative, tagged “Tech a Girl; Pad a Girl Child,” was unveiled on Monday by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, during an event marking the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated annually on October 11 to highlight the rights, resilience, and potential of girls around the world.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the programme was designed to bridge the gender gap in technology while also addressing a long-standing challenge to girls’ education – menstrual hygiene management.

“This year’s theme, ‘The Girl That I Am, The Change I Need – Girls at the Frontlines of Crisis,’ gives us the opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary strength and impact of our girls, even in the face of challenges.

“Girls are not just beneficiaries of development; they are powerful drivers of change, creating a better and safer world for all”, the governor said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa who noted that the Tech a Girl component of the initiative aims to equip girls with basic digital skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy, said “through this digital literacy programme, we are preparing our girls to seize opportunities in technology and innovation,” he said.

“We are investing in their minds, their confidence, and their ability to compete and lead in the modern world.”

He said, complementing the digital training, the Pad a Girl Child segment will focus on menstrual health and hygiene – a critical but often overlooked barrier to girls’ education.

“As part of the initiative, we’re distributing 5,000 sanitary pads to selected secondary school students across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.”

While emphasizing that menstrual dignity is an essential part of empowering girls to stay in school and achieve their dreams, Aiyedatiwa said, “No girl should miss school because of her menstrual cycle. Access to sanitary pads and menstrual education is a matter of dignity and equal opportunity.”

The governor who charged the girls present to see themselves as leaders of change, urging them to embrace learning, support one another, and reject limiting stereotypes, saying, “To every girl here today, I want you to know this: you are loved, you are strong, you are valuable, and you are capable of leading change.

“Embrace learning, lead with kindness, and never let fear or doubt stop you from dreaming big. Your gender is not a limitation – it is a strength that carries grace, wisdom, and resilience.”

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Hon. Tomide Akinribido, lauded the state government’s foresight in prioritizing digital inclusion for young girls.

He described digital literacy as “the new currency of empowerment,” adding that giving girls access to technology will “open doors to innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-sufficiency.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, while flagging-off the distribution of sanitary pads, said the gesture would help eliminate absenteeism among schoolgirls and promote confidence and self-esteem.

“This is not just a health initiative; it is an educational intervention. When girls feel confident and supported, their performance in school improves, and their future prospects expand.”