Global Tech, Policy Leaders to Grace UNILAG’s 2025 International Week on AI, Equitable Partnerships

Funmi Ogundare





The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is set to host a constellation of global technology and policy leaders including OpenAI’s Africa Lead, Emmanuel Lubanzadio; Bank of America’s Managing Director and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Yvonne Ike; Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; and Founder of Future Africa, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, at its 2025 International Week.

With the theme, ‘Equitable Partnerships and the Future of AI in Africa’, the five-day programme will run from October 13 to 17, 2025, at UNILAG’s Akoka campus, Lagos.

It aims to deepen dialogue on Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation, and sustainable global collaboration in Africa’s digital transformation.

The event is expected to be a convergence of senior government officials, global development partners, academics, financiers, and technology innovators from across Africa and beyond.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by Dr. Tijani, Mr. Lubanzadio, and Ms. Ike, setting the tone for discussions on how Africa can build equitable and future-ready AI ecosystems.

Other notable speakers include Professor Diana Mitlin of the University of Manchester and Chief Executive Officer of the African Cities Research Consortium (ACRC); Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca; Prof. Matthew Waritay Guah of South Carolina State University, USA; and Acting Director of NITDA IT Hub (NIT-Hub), Dr. Victor Odumuyiwa.

A special session on public procurement and digital governance will feature the Director-General of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adedokun, who will discuss the nation’s transition to digital procurement and its potential to drive transparency, local inclusion, and innovation-led growth.

Highlighting local innovation, the conference will showcase Adeleke Eniola, a final-year Applied Physics student at UNILAG and developer of RiaScope, an AI-powered diagnostic tool designed to detect malaria in low-resource communities.

Her innovation will underscore the promise of homegrown technological solutions to Africa’s public health challenges.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, explained that UNILAG is committed to bridging academia, industry, and government to ensure Africa’s active participation in the global tech ecosystem.

“By bringing OpenAI and other global actors to the table, we aim to ensure that Africa’s engagement with technology is equitable, forward-looking, and inclusive,” she stated.

“This year’s focus on equitable AI partnerships comes at a critical moment when Africa must shape its own voice and strategy in the global technology ecosystem.”

The university’s Director of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects (IRPP), Prof. Ismail Ibraheem, noted that the International Week reflects UNILAG’s long-standing tradition of fostering global engagement and practical collaborations.

“Since its inception in 2019, the International Week has evolved beyond ceremony into a platform for actionable partnerships,” he said.