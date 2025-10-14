First Lady: FG to Remodel Almajiri Education Schools System

•Says Nigeria has 15m out of school children, the highest globally

•As Qatar foundation pledges support for Almajiri education

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has disclosed that the federal government is planning to remodel Almajiri school education system in the country.

Oluremi said the Nigerian government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, was ready to embark on a transformative model of Almajiri Education Schools’ System, one that will integrate both Islamic and formal education.

Speaking at a meeting with the founder of Quatar Foundation, Sheika Moza Bint Nasser Al-Misssned, in Doha, the first lady stated that the purpose of her visit was to get the foundation’s support and interventions for the over 15 million out of school children in Nigeria, the largest number globally.

Mrs Tinubu, according to a release issued on Monday by her Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, also stated, “These schools will host and care for the children in a safe learning environment, which will include a mosque for worship, incorporate skills acquisition, and offer boarding facilities for students, as well as residence for Imams and care givers.

“This holistic approach will allow children to acquire both Formal and Islamic education free from exploitation, while equipping them with life skills that empowers them to build their lives and contribute meaningfully to society.”

She added, “However, given the magnitude of this challenge and the competing demands on our national resources, Nigeria cannot achieve this alone, we need strategic partners, and Your Highness represents precisely the kind of visionary partners who can help us make this dream a reality.”

She commended Sheika Moza for her various interventions, especially in the education sector through the foundation that built the Quatar Education City with over 40 schools, including universities and the Quatar National Library.

She stated, “I am proud to learn of your achievements in surpassing the target of enrolling 10 million marginalized children into school, and all that you continue to do for humanity around the world.

“Watching you do all these great works has reinforced our conviction that change is possible and I believe reaching out to your esteemed organisation could provide the support we urgently need.”

Responding, Chairman of Quatar Foundation, Sheika Moza Bint Nasser Al-Missned, promised to actively support the Almajiri and Out-Of-School Children Education.

She stated that the foundation will work with the Federal Ministry of Education, in that regard, and also with the training of the handlers and teachers in the schools when established to ensure the best outcomes.

Mrs Tinubu had visited the headquarters of the Quatar Foundation where she was conducted round by the CEO of the Foundation, Yousif Al Na’am, and others.

The first lady said she was informed that Nigeria had 41 alumni from the Muhammad Khalifa University.

She was accompanied on the trip by Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, and Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris.