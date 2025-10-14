Edo GIS Denies Report of 17-Year-Old Purchasing 14,000 Heactares of Land

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo Geographic Information Systems (Edo GIS) has debunked reports circulating on social media alleging that a 17-year-old boy purchased 14 hectares of land in Edo State and was subsequently denied a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo was quoted on some social media platforms to have said that a 17-year-old boy purchased 14,000 hectares of land, adding this informed his decision to stop signing Certificates of Occupancy.

But in a statement released by the Edo GIS Director of Press, Tunde Egbiremonlen on Monday clarified that no such transaction exists in its records.

According to the statement, a 17-year-old is legally considered a minor and, as such, is not eligible to register land ownership under Edo State law.

“The Edo GIS system will automatically reject such applications due to age restrictions,” the statement read.

“In the first place, a 17-year-old cannot apply for registration of land in Edo State because that age bracket is assumed to be a minor; the Edo GIS system will automatically reject the application.

“To compound the objective of the rumour-mongers, the peddlers of the story did not explain where Edo state, issued 14,000 hectares purchased by the minor.

Egbiremonlen also pointed out inconsistencies in the viral report, noting that it failed to mention the specific location of the alleged 14 hectares and described the story as “deliberately mischievous and fabricated.”

He accused the originators of the false information of attempting to cause disaffection and blackmail the government, alleging that significant funds were spent to circulate the fake news.

Edo GIS urged the public to disregard the claims and remain vigilant against disinformation aimed at undermining the government’s credibility.