CJN Hails Admission of Nigerian Judges into International Association of Judges

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has commended the admission of Nigerian judges into the International Association of Judges (IAJ).

According to the CJN, the development demonstrates global recognition and confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

Nigerian judges, under the platform of National Association of Judges in Nigeria (NAJN), were admitted as members of IAJ at the 67th annual meeting of the group, holding in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The admission made Nigeria the 93rd member of the association.

According to a statement by media aide to the CJN, Mr. Tobi Soniyi, the IAJ, before admitting NAJN, considered some of the challenges the Nigerian judiciary faced, but also acknowledged the reforms being implemented by Kekere-Ekun.

Responding to Nigeria’s admission into the esteemed global body, Kekere-Ekun said it was truly a moment of pride and privilege for Nigeria to join the global community of judges dedicated to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the protection of human rights.

She said, “Nigeria embraces this membership with humility, commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“We recognise the values that this Association upholds, and we are determined to contribute actively to its mission.

“We are committed to further strengthening the independence of our judiciary, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the continued protection and promotion of human rights in our country.”

IAJ was founded in Salzburg (Austria) in 1953. It is a professional, non-political, international organization, bringing together national associations of judges, not individual judges, approved by the Central Council for admission to the association.

The main aim of the association is to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, which is an essential requirement of the judicial function, guaranteeing human rights and freedom.

The organization currently encompasses 92 such national associations or representative groups, from five continents. Nigeria has now become the 93rd member of the association.

The Central Council of IAJ is its executive body. Each member association has two representatives in the council. The Central Council meets annually, preferably in a different country every year.

At the Taipei Central Council meeting, which took place in September 2023, Mr. Duro Sessa, a judge from Croatia, was elected President of IAJ for the following two years.

Mr. Giacomo Oberto, judge of the Civil Court in Turin, was confirmed Secretary-General for a sixth mandate.

The association has consultative status with the United Nations (with specific reference to the International Labour Office and the U.N. Economic and Social Council) and with the Council of Europe.