Building Africa’s Next Generation of Real Estate Champions: Fokes Academy Kicks off October 2025 Session

Fokes Academy, the professional training and development arm of the Fokes Group, has announced the commencement of its October 2025 Session, starting Wednesday October 15.

The one-month intensive training programme, described as a “transformative learning experience,” is designed to equip participants with practical real estate knowledge, modern business intelligence, and hands-on strategies to thrive in today’s fast-evolving market.

Featuring a dynamic lineup of top-tier facilitators, industry expeerts, and experienced mentors, this session is set to deliver a truly transformative learning experience that ignites growth, builds confidence, and cultivates leadership in every participant.

Founder of Fokes Academy, Oke Opeyemi, highlighted the vision behind the programme, stating: “At Fokes Academy, our goal is to raise a new class of business and real estate leaders — people who combine knowledge, vision, and character to shape the future.”

Echoing this sentiment, Fokes Academy Chancellor Adedeji Agarawu emphasized the Academy’s broader mission: “This is not just another training programme — it’s a movement. We are building minds that will influence industries and lead communities. Fokes Academy is where learning becomes leadership, and leadership becomes legacy.”

Training Coordinator Mr. Tobi, said the programme was tailored to provide participants with “the foundation, tools, and clarity they need to confidently start and scale in the real estate industry”, adding, “It’s empowering. It’s exactly what the industry needs.”

Mr. Ayo, Team Lead at Fokes Academy, underscored the team’s commitment: “Our mission as a team is to create an atmosphere of inspiration and excellence. We don’t just teach — we build people.”

Registration for the October session remains open until October 15, with limited slots available. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots quickly to take advantage of the unique opportunity.