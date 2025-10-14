Anambra Guber: An Open Race for All  Candidates

Dan Obi writes that the November, 2025 gubernatorial poll in Anambra State remains an open race that can go the way of any of the candidates of the five main political parties viz APGA, APC, LP, YPP and ADC.

Politics in Anambra is complicated. It’s often always about candidates, their godfathers, moneybags, an increasingly transactional electorate, and endless intrigues. Zoning in Anambra exists, but more as a convenient debate topic. It is respected by most and disregarded by a hard-headed few.

The 2025 governorship election has all the attributes of Anambra macabre politics. The only exception is that there is no front runner, despite Governor Charles Soludo being the incumbent. His candidacy is distressed by insecurity, and his alienation from Anambra traditional and religious leaders.

The general Anambra population is not impressed by his APGA credentials and arrogance of power. The markets, transport, commerce, and business people in Anambra oppose his excessive taxation, as well as the ruthlessness and brutality used to enforce internal revenue generation. His unfulfilled “Dubai/ Taiwan” promises are openly ridiculed.

With recent rains washing out several roads that Soludo constructed, the political opposition now tag his “solution” mantra as “pollution.” Between Soludo and Ndi Anambra, the word ‘love’ is absent. This may be why Soludo is beatable, despite his alignment with the ruling APC government in Abuja.

Soludo, however, retains the incumbency factor. His party, APGA, has not lost a governorship election in the state since coming to power in 2006. But, insiders say Soludo is vulnerable as his sophistry and mean-spiritedness continue to draw umbrage. Being from the south, he risks the same one-term fate that befell Governor ChinwokeMbadinuju.

But, the opposition in Anambra is also struggling. PDP, the longtime main opposition, has all but imploded. Regrouping seems impossible. Their governorship candidate seems unknown and faceless. Some suggest he is a stand-in.

The APC team are old political hands. Nevertheless, the tag team of Dr Nicholas Ukachukwu and DrUcheEkwunife are already up shit-creek without a paddle.

Their albatross is that Anambra hates APC. Both have also engaged Soludo with invectives. Anambra people want leaders, not a maddening crowd.

Yet, it must be considered that Abuja APC has their back, so to speak. If Abuja can redo a “Lucky Edo” then Ukachukwu and Ekwunife may have a chance.

The other ‘possibles’ and ‘probables’ are the LP, ADC and YPP candidates. With these three waxing strong without waning, the race is assuredly open.

Dr. George Moghalu of the LP is an old APC hand now wearing LP gloves. He joined LP when it had stopped being a national brand. His candidacy, which derived from the Abure-faction primaries, makes him vulnerable, even if he wins. LP faithful are also struggling to give him full support. Likewise, the churches. It is still unclear if Moghalu is a sporadic Catholic or Pentecostal. He has reportedly run for offices in both capacities. His connection with APC seems not fully severed, as his son works in the Presidency. Moghalu is, however, a veteran of old-style brickbat politics. Experience, good or bad, tends to count.

APC, it seems, has successfully invested to occupy three outer lanes in the mainly six party Anambra race: APGA-APC, LP-APC and APC-APC.

The other non-aligned contenders, the YPP, ADC and PDP are all underdogs. But they possess the ability to do what underdogs do best: overturn the apple cart and upset the incumbent and front-runners.

The YPP team of Paul Chukwuma and UzuOkagbue represent youth, gumption, and idealism. But, zoning has always thrown up the monkey wrench into the works. Anambra has accepted the unwritten rotational zoning code. In that vein, it’s the turn of the South, not the North or Central. Yet, the YPP spirit of IfeanyiUbah might undergird their energy and fate.

The ADC team of John Nwosu and NdubisiNwobu pride themselves as a novelty. They may ride the wave crest of ADC becoming the national coalition party. Nwosu is a new and fresh face. His demeanour is akin to that of Governor Peter Mbah, and they look alike. His deputy, Nwobu is a political veteran, astute, well-known, and before now, the PDP State Chairman. The duo seems committed to running an issues-based campaign and claims to be the “credible alternative.”

On balance, there is no contention on Nwosu-Nwobu religious affinities: an ex-catholic Seminarian and a Knight of the Anglican Communion. They have focused on the twin challenge that dogs Anambra: insecurity and over taxation. They have also consistently characterized Soludo’s governance records, as “failed”, “inconsistent” and “dismal.”

The ADC SHEEEMS mantra touts its first pillar, Security, as easily doable with intrusive AI and high-technology. Interestingly, perhaps in protest, some notable Anambra religious and traditional rulers have openly aligned with the ADC candidates. So, too, have market women and traders in general. The challenge is that ADC has never won any governorship election. It also performed poorly in the recent Anambra state by-elections.

Evidently, Anambra is up for grabs. The opposition might fight hard and scattershot the votes, thus returning Soludo. Then, there could be an upset, in which the YPP or ADC will crest stealthily to victory as protest votes torpedo Soludo and marginalisation reprisals sink APC’s chances.

Bright as the opportunity seems, if the David Mark led-ADC loses its first governorship election opportunity in Anambra, because it did not rally enough support for its candidates, it might as well kiss its 2027 presidential upset bid goodbye.

-Obi writes from Abuja.