AIG Cautions Policemen against Unprofessional Conducts

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, Auwal Musa Muhammed, has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to remain steadfast, disciplined, and dedicated in the course of their duties. 

The AIG warned them against all forms of unprofessional conduct, Including extortion, corruption, as such acts tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police Force and will not be tolerated. 

Speaking during official working visit to the Akwa Íbom State Police Command yesterday, the AIG specifically warned officers against meddling in civil matters, particularly land disputes. 

Stressing that any officer found culpable would face severe disciplinary sanctions, AIG Mohamméd enjoined all personnel to carry out their responsibilities with diligence, integrity, and respect for human rights, maintaining professionalism in all engagements while shunning every irregularity.

The Commissioner of Police(CP) Akwa Ibom State Command,  Baba Mohammed Azare, members of the Command’s Management Team and other senior officers received the AIG, lauding his continuous support, guidance, and cooperation with the Command.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of officers and men of the Command to intensify efforts in the effective discharge of their duties, uphold the highest standards of integrity, and redouble efforts in combating all forms of corruption.

The visit,  served as a morale booster and reinforced the strategic vision of the Force leadership in promoting a professional, accountable, and citizen-focused policing system.

