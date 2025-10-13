  • Monday, 13th October, 2025

STEM Education Receives Boost With Scholarship Fund 

Business | 10 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Tosin Eniolorunda STEM Foundation has announced the launch of the Future Builders Fund, a scholarship initiative created to empower high-potential but under-resourced students across Nigeria.

The pilot programme is designed to remove financial and structural barriers that prevent promising students from reaching their full potential in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) across Nigeria.

In recognition of the fact that nations need to strategically invest in preparing their youth to take advantage of the global digital economy, the Tosin Eniolorunda STEM Foundation had donated a CAD/CAM laboratory worth over N100 million to the Obafemi Awolowo University last year while supporting other initiatives.

Founder, Tosin Eniolorunda STEM Foundation, Mr. Tosin Eniolorunda, in a statement, said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and socioeconomic barriers should not be a road-block to mastery and brilliance.”

We are launching the Future Builders Fund to find and nurture the innovators who will shape Nigeria’s future. This is a way of creating financial happiness leveraging the power of education to help students from low-income and under-resourced backgrounds gain mastery, giving them a fighting chance at being innovative change makers, who will develop life-changing solutions,” Eniolorunda further said.

