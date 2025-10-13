Osamede Receives Standing Ovation at Benin City Home Coming Premiere

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Osamede, a superhero film set during the 1897 British invasion, received a standing ovation at its homecoming premiere at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, Edo State.

It is a fictional story of a people forced into labour at a mine and their resistance to the invading forces and the restitution of their cultural identity and glory.

The film shot at Ossiomo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, and Fugar in Etsako East Local Government Area, follows a young woman who discovers ancestral warrior powers during the 1897 British invasion of her homeland.

It also depicts scenes of magical powers of the lead character named ‘Osamede’, (Ivie Okujaye-Egboh) a destiny child born in the midst of the treachery to change her people’s identity, their great culture and way of life after the British invasion of the kingdom; featured Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen (Aibangbe), and Paul Obazele as ‘Osamede’s father.

Hosted with support from Dr. Munirat Lecky, Senior Special Assistant to the Edo Governor on Tourism and the Creative Economy, the premiere brought together cultural leaders, government officials, film industry stakeholders, and representatives from communities where the film was shot.

Shortly after the screening, the audience rose to their feet as the credits rolled, with many visibly moved by seeing their history and language celebrated on screen.

Speaking, Executive Producer Lilian Olubi, herself a daughter of Edo said: “Bringing Osamede home to Benin City was always the dream.”

She also enthused, “Tonight proved why this story needed to be told. People cheered. They saw themselves as heroes for the first time. That’s what happens when you tell your own story in your own language.

“It’s about people seeing their power reflected back at them as a model for cultural preservation through entertainment.”

To the Director James Omokwe, the film was made possible through collaboration with Benin cultural historians to ensure it accurately represented the kingdom’s legacy, adding “the applause tonight wasn’t just for a film but recognition for validation. The people of Edo State have been waiting to see their history treated with the respect it deserves. We gave them that.”

Lead actress Ivie Okujaye Egboh, who plays ‘Osamede’, described the screening as the most meaningful moment of her career.

According to her, “Playing a Benin warrior in the actual kingdom, surrounded by descendants of those warriors… I felt the weight of every scene. When the audience stood and applauded, I knew we’d honored their ancestors.

“The film positions authentic African history as the foundation for contemporary superhero storytelling. The film will hit cinemas on October 17.”

William Benson, who plays Iyase, Osamede’s nemesis, said the Benin reception exceeded expectations. “You could feel the pride in the room. Beyond the entertainment, this was about people seeing their power reflected back at them. That’s rare. That’s special.”

Dr. Munirat Lecky, Senior Special Assistant to the Edo Governor on Tourism and the Creative Economy, who praised the film as a model for cultural preservation through entertainment added: “Osamede demonstrates how authentic storytelling can drive cultural tourism and economic development.

“This film will bring people to Edo State. It will spark our young people’s curiosity about their heritage. That’s the kind of cultural investment we need.”

Community representatives from Fugar and Ososo also expressed pride in seeing their towns depicted authentically on screen.

According to them, the production created direct economic impact in both communities through local crew employment, vendor engagement, and income opportunities for residents who participated as extras and support staff.

The film is scheduled to open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas on October 17, followed by a UK theatrical release on October 31 and a North American release on November 7.