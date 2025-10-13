Lagos, UBEC Inaugurates Full Digitisation of Public Schools to Advance Basic Education

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government, weekend, inaugurated the full-scale digitisation of its public primary and junior secondary schools in partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), aimed at transforming basic education system through digital innovation.

The event, held at Queens College, Yaba, was part of a nationwide initiative by UBEC to integrate technology into basic education and improve the quality of teaching and learning in public schools.

Speaking at the distribution of interactive smart boards, the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, described the launch as a significant step towards transforming classroom learning and ensuring that Nigerian children are equipped with 21st-century skills.

He said the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, particularly under the Education and Technology pillar.

Dr. Shittu noted that the success of EKOEXCEL in the state has positioned Lagos as a national model for technology integration in education, adding that the new UBEC initiative would build on the existing digital infrastructure in the state.

He said the collaboration between UBEC and LASUBEB would expand opportunities for both teachers and pupils, bridge the digital divide, and make learning in Lagos public schools more interactive and effective.

“We appreciate UBEC for this visionary partnership and assure the Commission of our continued collaboration toward the full realisation of this initiative across all Lagos public schools,” Shittu said.

He expressed optimism the project would usher in a new era of digital transformation that would redefine the future of basic education in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, said the initiative underscores the federal government’s commitment to harnessing technology to improve education outcomes nationwide.

He disclosed that UBEC has procured and distributed over 800 interactive smart boards to basic education schools across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing the move as a significant milestone in bridging the educational divide and ensuring equitable access to quality learning for all children.

“The introduction of interactive smart boards in our public schools will revolutionise the way teachers teach and students learn. It will make lessons more engaging, enhance collaboration, and improve overall learning outcomes.”

Alli-Balogun commended UBEC for its tireless efforts in promoting basic education and acknowledged the support of development partners who contributed to the success of the project.

He urged teachers, school administrators, and stakeholders to embrace the new technology and ensure its effective use in classrooms.

“As we embark on this journey, we must work together to provide our children with an education that prepares them for global competitiveness,” he said.

The Executive Secretary, UBEC, Aisha Garba stated that the initiative demonstrates its commitment towards ensuring that no child, teacher or school is left behind in the ongoing digital revolution.

She emphasised on the importance of digital transformation in education saying that classrooms are no longer confined to four walls.

“Learning now happens through digital content, interactive simulations and online collaboration. For our nation to remain competitive and to prepare our children for the realities of the 21st century, we must embrace technology-enabled education as a central pillar of our development strategy,” she stated.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa said the smart boards will allow teachers to integrate multi-media, digital textbook s and real-time interaction into their lessons, adding that learners will learn by touching, exploring and engaging and not just listening.

He commended UBEC and SUBEBs for their exemplary leadership and strong partnership in driving the digital transformation agenda in basic education with purposeful implementation and measurable impact.

“Today we launch not just an initiative but a new era in Nigerian education, one that is inclusive, data-driven and innovation-led,” he stated.