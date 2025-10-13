ARISE News Channel: We’ll Be Consoled over Maduagwu With Improved Security, Healthcare System

*Says the deceased wanted to go into politics to change some of the societal ills that killed her

*Family, colleagues, Umeh, Oshiomhole, friends pour encomium on the late journalist

Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The management of ARISE News Channel has said it would be better consoled over the death of its reporter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, if the country’s security and healthcare systems were improved. Deputy Managing Director of ARISE News Channel, Bayo Awosemo, stated this yesterday in Abuja at a night of tributes organised by the management for Sommie, as the deceased was fondly called.



Some of the dignitaries in attendance were Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and First lady of Enugu State, Chinyere Mbah, among others.

Awosemo lamented that Sommie’s life was cut short in a very tragic occurrence.

He stated, “We wish we were gathering under more pleasant circumstances, but here we are, compelled to gather in grief.



“Just about a year ago, Sommie walked into the ARISE Newsroom to see me. She had been directed by our Chairman to report to me for consideration for a role in the organisation. For the discerning, that means employ her. Characteristically, he had spotted a talent.

“However, known as a former beauty queen with no background in broadcasting, the disposition in the Newsroom was, mainly, ‘this is not a beauty contest, but, let’s see how she fits in.’

“Now, one year later, and following her very tragic and devastating passage, we have been presenting her performance appraisal report publicly. From reportorial duties to news presentation and production, all we can say now is; it is not how long but how well.”

Awosemo stressed that one of Sommie’s dreams was to be a politician to help in bringing positive change to the society.



He said, “Tragically, her dream was cut short in the prime of life! Ironically, Sommie became a victim of some of the ills plaguing the society that she had hoped to change.

“We lost her to insecurity and inefficient medical services.

“We thank the police and the Department of State Services for the arrest of the suspected culprits responsible for Sommie’s death.”

Awosemo thanked everyone for the outpouring of support and condolences the management had received from the presidency to governors, ministers, corporate bodies, and individuals.



He said, “However, we will be better consoled and comforted when the necessary actions are taken to improve our security and health care in a way that there will be an end to avoidable tragedies such as the one that has brought us here this evening.”

Former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, described Maduagwu as a woman who discovered early in life why she was born — to challenge societal imperfections and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.



“She wasn’t born to lament the failings of society, but to change them,” Oshiomhole said, urging Nigerians to live impactful lives, as death remains beyond human control.

Senator Victor Umeh recalled the shock of hearing the news of Maduagwu’s passing, stating that her short but vibrant life mirrored that of saints who were remembered more for their impact than longevity.

“The number of years you live doesn’t matter, but the impact you make,” Umeh said.

Earlier, describing the late Sommie as “very diligent with her assignment”, Christian Ogodo stated that Arise News channel would miss the sweet life she embodied, adding that she imprinted her feet in the sands of time.



ARISE Director of News, Summer Sambo, commended Obaigbena for his fatherly role since the unfortunate incident.

Sambo said, “We’ve all been through a lot, from the newsroom staff to the family. It’s been very difficult actually saying so much about Sommie.”

For Rufai Oseni, an Arise News Morning Show Anchor, Nigerians should ensure Sommie’s light continued to shine by focusing on the things she loved.



Oseni said, “It is going to be well … I know it doesn’t make sense now but some day it will.”

Another Arise News Morning Show anchor, Orjy Okpe, said the station took solace over Sommie’s death knowing that the perpetrators would face justice.

While mourning that Sommie was taken away too soon, Okpe urged everyone to live with renewed commitment to making a difference like Sommie did.

In their tributes, family members and friends lamented that her death had created a huge void that would be difficult to fill.



Miss Amaka Maduagwu, stated that Sommie would be remembered for the good life she lived.

Describing her as kind, pure, and soft-spoken, Amaka stated that her late cousin was always there “to encourage me anytime I needed someone talk to”.

Two other cousins of hers, Neche and Chidinma Maduagwu (twins), disclosed that Sommie was very important to her family and friends, adding that she was her mum’s best friend and her sister’s confidant.

“It’s not just the pain of losing her but the pain she felt at her last moment…the anxiety,” Chidinma said, adding that Sommie was a gift, she paid children’s school fees, supported so many women.

Other family members, including, Fredda Esosa Lawson, (God Daughter) and Hafiz Yaroson, described her as an inspiration, and a woman who achieved anything she set her mind on.

“She was so elegant, yet so humble,” they added.

Earlier, the officiating priest reminded the audience that death was inevitable and urged all to live daily in love and service, saying, “We are dust, and to dust we shall return.”