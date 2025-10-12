NPFL: Bayelsa Utd Take on Rivers Utd in Niger Delta Derby

The rivalry in the South-South will take centre stage this Sunday when Rivers United play hosts to Bayelsa United in another chapter of the Niger Delta that promises to produce sparks at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United under the coaching management of former Super Eagles star, Finidi George, will start this matchweek unbeaten and will be buoyed by that strong start to the season as well as be eager to make their strong advantage at their home ground count.

On the other hand, Bayelsa United will be aiming to end their frustrating run of form in which they have now gone five games without a win, a spell that has left them under pressure to respond and reignite their brilliant start to the season when they won their first two matches against Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) and Barau FC without conceding.

Bayelsa United’s run has since teetered between draws and defeats, leaving them two points above the drop zone this early moments of the the campaign. However, their recent meetings with Rivers United have been impressive as they have won all three past head-to-heads.

But that could count for nothing this Sunday considering Rivers United’s strength in depth and dominance at their Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, where they have won all of their past 11 home matches in the NPFL.

For Bayelsa United to thrive or take something away from the Garden City, the keys lie in finding sharper finishing in attack and cutting down errors at the back. Their forwards must take responsibility in front of goal, while the midfield will need to impose control to disrupt Rivers United’s rhythm. The Prosperity Boys defeated the Pride of Rivers both home and away last season and with pride, points, and will feel they can re-enact that again.

Surely this fixture presents Bayelsa United with both a challenge and an opportunity. A result in Port Harcourt could transform their season’s narrative.