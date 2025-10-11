Baltimore Ravens ‘Caw to Action’ Boosts Literacy and Creativity in Lagos

Tosin Clegg

The Baltimore Ravens, an American football team, and Oweh’s Foundation for Opportunity, in partnership with United Way Nigeria, recently took the Caw to Action initiative to Olusosun Primary School in Ikeja.Caw to Action is the Baltimore Ravens’ annual day of service, where volunteers come together to give back to their communities through meaningful activities. Its debut in Nigeria marks a significant milestone, extending this culture of service across borders to empower Nigerian children through literacy and creativity.

In Nigeria, where UNICEF reports over 10.5 million children are out of school and fewer than six percent of children under five own three or more books, this effort supports Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable education for all.The Art & Book Buddies program transformed Olusosun Primary School into a vibrant hub of learning and fun, with interactive reading sessions, art workshops and educational games sparking joy and imagination among students.

A key highlight was the donation of a fully stocked reading corner, providing students with their first regular access to a welcoming reading environment and easy access to books to foster strong reading habits and address Nigeria’s literacy challenges. This donated reading corner will serve as a daily resource for students and teachers, laying a foundation for improved learning outcomes.This initiative reflects the Baltimore Ravens’ global commitment to community service and Oweh’sFoundation’s dedication to empowering Nigerian youth.

Together with United Way Nigeria, these collaborative efforts set the stage for future opportunities, underscoring a shared dedication to expanding education and creating lasting impact for children across Nigeria.While speaking at the event, ‘Deola Durodola, the executive Director United Way Nigeria said, “Look around you today, this Art & Book Buddies program is transforming Olusosun Primary School, lighting up young minds with books, creativity, and hope.

This donated reading corner is more than a space; it is a spark for new dreams, empowering these children and uplifting Ikeja. At United Way Nigeria, we will continue to stay committed to providing quality education so every community can thrive, and we are so grateful to the Baltimore Ravens and Oweh’s Foundation, for making this life-changing moment possible.”