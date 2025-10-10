MTN Deepens Digital Transformation Investment, Backs Accountants’ Capacity Building

MTN Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Nigeria’s digital transformation through strategic investments in professional capacity building and partnerships that empower the nation’s workforce for the future.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Accountants Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Modupe Kadri, said the company’s sponsorship of the event reflects its belief in equipping professionals with the technological tools required to thrive in a data-driven economy.

Kadri noted that MTN’s support for the accounting profession forms part of its broader agenda to strengthen Nigeria’s human capital base amid a global shift toward artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, and fintech innovations.

“At MTN, we see digital transformation not just as a business strategy, but as a national imperative,” Kadri said. “Our partnership with ICAN is about preparing Nigeria’s finance professionals for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Accountants are key to economic stability, and their ability to adapt to new technologies will determine the strength of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”

He emphasised that retooling and continuous learning have become critical for all professionals, including those in accounting. “Everybody needs to upskill themselves,” he said. “What we were taught in school is no longer enough. Cloud skills, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity — those are the tools that will define tomorrow’s economy.”

Also, the President of ICAN, Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, commended MTN for its sustained partnership and investment in professional development. He described the conference theme — “Building Resilience: Aligning Reforms for Nigeria’s Development” — as a timely reflection of the country’s urgent need for reform and innovation.