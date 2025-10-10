Gateway Airport: Strengthening Ogun’s Position as Industrial and Economic Hub

By Femi Ogbonnikan

Finally, intending passengers can now take flights to their desired destinations at the Gateway International Airport (GIA). The official inauguration of commercial flights at the Airport located in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, took place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, amid public excitement.

For Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose vision and commitment culminated in the epoch-making event, this is a dream come true. As rightly pointed out in his keynote address, the journey that began in 2021 has been dogged by skepticism and negative commentaries. Despite the odds, the administration remained focused on its vision to provide a well-modeled multi-modal transport system for the State. Thus, Tuesday’s event marked the final round out of the tortuous journey. Contrary to the persistent negative mindset and expectation of failure by pessimists, the airport recorded its first historic commercial flight on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the administration’s sustained effort to achieve industrial and economic growth.

Beyond the celebration of this great achievement, there is an important lesson for pessimists to learn. If you have a vision, don’t allow pessimism to derail your dream. Pessimism is a killer of dreams. A pessimistic attitude stifles aspiration and prevents success. Once you are convinced that something will fail, you are less likely to put in the effort required to succeed. While toiling day and night to actualize this lofty dream, cynics didn’t spare the Governor any negative words. They said the initiative was unrealistic, unsustainable, selfish, unreasonable, and so on. Against all odds, the maiden test flight took place on February 23, 2023 with a nod of approval by the regulatory agencies like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), signifying its readiness for full operations. The event was graced by an erstwhile Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the then Minister of Aviation, and other top government officials.

Finally, Tuesday’s historic event marked the formal beginning of full commercial flight operations at the airport, positioning it as an integral part of Ogun State’s multi-modal transportation master plan and a potential hub for cargo and agro-allied exports. It signifies a key step for the airport’s full certification and licensing by aviation regulatory bodies.

Nothing can stop a man with a clear vision. Abiodun dreamt big and nurtured it with a passion. Having a vision is more than just a vague wish; it’s a clear, mental picture of what your future should look like. A dream is the seed, vision is the soil, water, and sunlight that nurtures and causes the seed to take root, grow, and bear fruit. A clear vision is the foundational element that nurtures, guides, and fuels the pursuit of big dreams. Dreaming big requires you to be prepared for challenges and think beyond your current limitations. When challenges and setbacks are inevitable, your vision acts as an anchor in the wind of adversity.

No one else can explain adversarial comments that trailed the ground- breaking foundation ceremony of this project better than the man who led the bold initiative. Speaking against the background of cynical commentaries deliberately made to discourage the completion of the project, Governor Abiodun recounted:

“We came here in 2021; some people said it was just a photoshop, they said it was just politics, they mocked us, and they said this place is nothing but a dumpsite. Some even said that we were going to use this place as a cattle ranch.

“Some others had this airport built on a PowerPoint, but again, we are here today, and we have seen what can be achieved when there is vision, when there is collective vision, inclusive vision, inclusive participation, and when there is passion and diligence.

“We began to construct in late 2021; in February 2023, this same “Valuejet” was the first plane to land on this runway; it was a test flight of our runway. Building an airport is one thing; having an airport become operational is a totally different thing because it is a very highly regulated industry.”

The Governor stressed the unwavering commitment of the administration to infrastructure, making Ogun State the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria.

The Cargo Airport is the legacy project of the administration. “It ticks the box of our multi-modal transport master plan where we connect roads to rail to air, and soon, we will be connected to the sea,” Abiodun added.

This is not just another airport. It’s a benchmark Airport. A game changer. Among other distinguishing features, its state-of-the-art facilities have been judged to be world-class and a source of pride for Ogun State. While construction was going on, a combined team of regulatory authorities, including the NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had, in December last year, visited the airport, hailing the quality of facilities put in place as one of the best in West Africa. They unanimously concluded that the infrastructure at the airport, including the Control Tower, Weather Monitoring Areas, Runway, Fire Service Stations, and the Apron, could rival any of their type around the world.

Apart from that, the airport has a 4-kilometre (4,000-metre) long and 60-metre-wide runway, which is one of the longest and widest in West Africa. This design allows it to accommodate wide-body and ultra-long-haul aircraft, including a Boeing 777 and even an Airbus A380.

Additionally, the runway is equipped with a sophisticated and solar-powered lighting system, including Category I approach lighting, elevated runway end lights, and Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI). It also has a Doppler VOR/DME navigation system, which is considered more precise than those at many other airports in Nigeria.

The airport equally features a five-story, 36-metre-tall air traffic control tower equipped with state-of-the-art aviation control systems, including ADS-B transponders and fully calibrated ground-to-air communication systems. The building itself has a dedicated, uninterruptible power supply, with backup inverters to ensure continuous operations.

Its terminal building is not only designed for both domestic and international processing, the apron, which is built on 82,000 square metres, also has the capacity to park up to 20 aircraft at once. The lighting system on the apron is noted for being advanced, with a winch-based system that allows for easy maintenance.

The entire airport is surrounded by a 12-kilometre perimeter fence, which is a key security feature. Above all, its communication system is built on a high-speed fibre-optic network, with a satellite-based backup (Starlink) to ensure seamless internet connectivity.

Strategically located near the nation’s commercial nerve centre, the airport will serve as a designated alternate airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in, Ikeja, Lagos, helping to ease congestion and provide a diversion point for Lagos-bound flights.

The commencement of full commercial flights will significantly boost trade, investment, and tourism in Ogun State and contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification by facilitating the export of agricultural produce.

It is strategically positioned to serve as a logistics hub for the entire Southwestern region and is a designated alternative to the congested Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. This ensures a steady flow of both cargo and passenger traffic. The long runway, capable of accommodating large ultra-long-haul aircraft, gives it a unique competitive advantage for international freight.

Its economic multiplier effect is immeasurable. Beyond direct financial returns, the project is expected to generate a massive economic multiplier effect. The creation of over 25,000 jobs, the attraction of new industries, and the boosting of agricultural exports will lead to increased tax receipts and a more robust state economy. This indirect but substantial return on investment is a key part of the government’s long-term vision.

While the project’s initial cost has been reportedly put at $800 million, the prospects for a positive Return of Investment (ROI) are strong. The government’s strategic approach of leveraging a public-private partnership, combined with the airport’s diverse revenue streams and strategic location, positions the airport for long-term financial viability and economic success.

In summary, the Gateway International Airport holds immense significance for the Ogun State economy, going far beyond just facilitating air travel. Its development is a central part of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s strategy to transform the state into a major industrial and economic hub.

By providing a dedicated facility for the swift export of perishable goods, it will reduce post-harvest losses. Farmers can now get their produce (e.g., fruits, vegetables, flowers) to international markets quickly, reducing waste and increasing profitability.

Its potential as foreign exchange earnings gives a brighter future of the state’s economy, as the airport will serve as a gateway for exporting goods, generating foreign currency for the state and local businesses.

Due to deliberate policy of the government focusing on developing a Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) around the airport, the airport will attract companies to process and package agricultural products for export, adding value and creating jobs.

The development of an aerotropolis (an airport city) around the facility will also attract investment in real estate, hospitality, retail, and commercial services, creating a wide range of opportunities.

The major strength that supports its sustainability is the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Model. This model is a major strength. It shifts the operational and financial risks to a private entity that has the expertise to manage a commercial enterprise, giving it high prospects for a return on investment (ROI). While the initial capital expenditure is substantial, the long-term vision and projected revenue streams suggest a positive financial outlook.

Encomium poured in torrents on Governor Abiodun for his visionary approach to development. Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi), in his congratulatory message, commended the Governor for his forthright leadership. He said: “The realization of this world-class aviation facility is not just a triumph of vision and leadership, but a bold testament to your un-wavering commitment to infrastructural and socio-economic transformation.

“The Gateway International Airport stands today as a symbol of progress-a tangible expression of your administration’s determination to connect Ogun to the rest of Nigeria and the global economy. With its maiden flight now a reality, you have opened new frontiers for trade, investment, tourism, and industrial growth.

“We are immensely proud of the far-reaching impact of your developmental agenda – from roads and education to health, agriculture, and industrial expansion. These achievements, coupled with the successful takeoff flight operations from the Gateway International Airport, are unprecedented in the annals of Ogun’s history. Indeed, it cannot get better than this.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, noted that the conception of the airport was in tandem with the dreams of the State’s founding fathers and would serve as a window to the outside world.

“I give it to the governor. This place was a refuse dump, but now it is the site of a world-class airport. I feel happy; I feel on top of the world. There will be economic gains, and there will be comfort, as it will reduce the hassle of going to Lagos to travel by air,” he stated.

The member representing Imeko-Afon-Yewa North at the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (aka GNI), expressed delight that the airport had finally come to stay, calling on investors to take advantage of the project.

The Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Ona-Najomo, in his commendation, noted that the state government kept faith with all dictates of the regulatory agencies and expressed satisfaction with the project. He further expressed his willingness to give further support to the airport where necessary, especially for the takeoff of international flights in the nearest future.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ogun State Governor on Media