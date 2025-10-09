  • Thursday, 9th October, 2025

Tinubu Presides Over National Council of States Meeting

Breaking | 16 minutes ago

* Jonathan, Obasanjo, Gowon absent

* Babangida, Abubakar join virtually

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu is presiding over the National Council of States (NCS) meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Those attending the meeting, which commenced at about 1.35pm upon the arrival of President Tinubu and the rendition of the National Anthem, include Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who is the vice-chairman of the council and most of the 36 state governors.

Conspicuously absent at the meeting of the NCS, which has constitutional role to advise the president are former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

Past leaders virtually attending the meeting, which is the second in the over two-year-old administration of President Tinubu, are former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The NCS membership include all former presidents and former Heads of State, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF), the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, all 36 state governors, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Although not officially confirmed, President Tinubu is expected to present his nominee for the position of Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the council for consideration.

Among other key issues, the meeting is also billed to focus on pressing national security challenges, including the surge in banditry, kidnapping and communal violence across northern and central states.

The council is also expected to deliberate and provide advisory input on measures to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

Details later…

