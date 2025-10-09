KENNA Deepens Service Capabilities with Four Partners

KENNA has admitted Eunice Alasa, Emeka Opara, Dr. Jude Nnodum, Jnr., and Daze Nga to its partnership, effective September 29, 2025. The move broadens the firm’s ability to provide integrated legal solutions across key practice areas.

LENNA’s Deputy Managing Partner, Charles Nwabulu, said: “Clients face increasingly interconnected legal and business challenges. The addition of these four accomplished lawyers to our partnership enhances our ability to assemble teams with the right experience for our clients’ specific needs, and there is no doubt that this step further strengthens the collective capacity of the firm to meet the matters entrusted to us.”

The new partners will continue to contribute to different practice areas:

Eunice Alasa practices in the areas of corporate and commercial law, intellectual property, and technology law. She advises on governance and transactional matters, with particular focus on clients in the telecommunications, energy, and financial services sectors.

Emeka Opara specialises in dispute resolution & ADR, maritime and labour & employment law, representing clients in complex commercial disputes and providing advisory services on sector-specific matters.

Dr. Jude Nnodum, Jnr, practices in the areas of dispute resolution (litigation and arbitration), tax, labour and employment and international investment law, representing and advising clients from a wide range of sectors and industries in these areas.

Daze Nga practices in the area of litigation and arbitration, focusing on commercial disputes in oil and gas operations, as well as broader commercial matters, where he advises and represents clients in complex proceedings.

The appointments are part of KENNA’s continued investment in the breadth and depth of its legal services.