Edo NDLEA Arrests 54 Suspected Drug Traffickers, Destroy 66,000kg Drugs

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed 66,078.57kg of skunk cannabis, while 54 suspected drug traffickers were apprehended with 1,506.57kg of various narcotic in the month of September.

Edo State NDLEA Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this while presenting the scorecard of the command in Benin City, saying it recorded significant successes in its September operations.

He said: “Our intelligence-led operations led to the significant arrest of 54 suspected drug traffickers, comprising 43 males and 11 females. In a proactive measure to curb cannabis cultivation, six illicit plantations spanning over 26.43 hectares were destroyed. They were located at Ugbogui Forest, Ovia South West LGA; Ataroro Forest, Owan West LGA; Urohi Forest, Esan West LGA; and Ogu Forest, Iguiben LGA, of Edo State with an estimated yield of 66,078.5715 kg of skunk cannabis.

The command also intercepted 1,506.57kg of illicit drugs.”

He listed the breakdown of seized drugs as follows: “Cannabis Sativa 1,502. 26 Kg, psychotropic substances 4.27kg including tramadol 3.964kg, nitrazepam 0.087kg, Swinol 0.0445kg, Danabol (Molly) 0.1163kg, methamphetamine 0.0184 Kg, cocaine 0.028 Kg and heroin 0.014kg.”

According to him, “Some of the interesting cases include the interception of a truck along Wareke-Auchi Road, conveying 82 bags of cannabis concealed in bags of charcoal with a total weight of one thousand and twenty-five kilograms (1,025kg). Two suspects, Kabiru Abdulahi, 35 years old, male, from Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara, and Anas Safiyanu, 20 years old, male, from Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have been apprehended in connection with the drug seizure.

“In another raid operation at a drug flashpoint along Wire Road, Benin City, one suspected male drug trafficker, Etiosa Bazuaye, 43 years old from Uhumwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, was apprehended with 98 pinches of crack cocaine weighing 13 grams hidden in a wooden stool.

“As a result of the annual court vacation, one conviction was secured in drug-related cases, while four additional cases have been charged and 118 cases are ongoing at the Federal High Court in Benin City,” Ofoyeju concluded.