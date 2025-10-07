FCCPC Approves Coca-Cola’s Sale of CHI Limited to UAC

James Emejo in Abuja





The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reportedly approved Coca-Cola’s sale of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) to UAC of Nigeria Plc.

The transaction was disclosed by the Coca-Cola Company, which stated that the transaction had now been closed.

The deal, first announced on July 30, transfers ownership of CHI Limited, a Nigerian food and beverage producer whose portfolio includes juice and value-added dairy brands.

Though terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed, Managing Director of Chivita|Hollandia, Eelco Weber, in a statement said, “We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for this transaction.

“We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia thrive under UAC’s ownership.”

Coca-Cola initially acquired a 40 per cent stake in CHI in 2016 and completed the full acquisition by purchasing the remaining shares in 2019, gaining 100 per cent ownership of the company.

The Group Managing Director of UAC, Fola Aiyesimoju, said, “We are excited to officially welcome the Chivita|Hollandia team and brands into the UAC family, and we are eager to work together to build on their strong legacy and market leadership.”

UAC is a holding company focused on domestic manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of leading consumer brands in Africa.

The company operates nine manufacturing facilities and several logistics and distribution hubs across Nigeria, with 5,000 employees.

Incorporated in 1980, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) was established as a local producer of high-quality food and beverage products for Nigerian consumers.

Chivita|Hollandia champions innovation and supports economic growth through state-of-the-art, ISO 22000-certified manufacturing.

