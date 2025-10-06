Powering Possibilities at UNGA80: Closing a Transformative Chapter, Opening a Global Movement

Over the course of September 22 and September 26, 2025, Vivacity Development proudly hosted two side events at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) under the theme “Powering Possibilities: The Future of Work Through Strategic Collaboration.”

From the halls of the Cornell ILR School NYC Conference Center to the High-Level VIP Mixer at Event Loft 1505 in Manhattan, policymakers, business leaders, innovators, youth voices, and global partners converged to explore how cross-sector collaboration can unlock inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready labor markets.

Highlights across both events included: Insightful keynotes from leaders such as Assemblyman Clyde Vanel and Jen Libby (CEO, Promly).

Dynamic panels and showcases featuring thought leaders driving change in digital disruption, innovation, gender equity, entrepreneurship, and green/digital skills.

Powerful contributions from speakers including Christina Blacken, Lee Bonvissuto, Dr. Amb. Sonia Agu, Deepti Sharma, Sara Surani, Nataya Branjerdporn, Manuela Garavito Welton, and many more.

An Impact Showcase spotlighting projects creating real-world solutions across communities.

As Engr. Oluwakemi Ann-Melody Areola, MD/CEO of Vivacity Development, reminded us: “Powering Possibilities is not a one-day conversation, but a global call to action to shape a future of work that leaves no one behind.”

And in the words of Anie Akpe, Founder of African Women in Technology and Lumo Hubs:

“When we create inclusive spaces and foster collaboration, we equip communities with the tools to thrive in a future of work that must be equitable, sustainable, and innovative.”

Chidilim Menakaya, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, further emphasized:

“At Sahara Group Foundation, we believe the future of work will not be defined by individual strength, but by the strategic partnerships we build, harnessing shared vision, innovation, and collective action to create opportunities that empower people, transform and build sustainable communities through EXTRApreneurship.”

These gatherings were made possible through the support of our incredible partners, including African Women in Technology, the Sahara Group Foundation, and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

As this chapter is closed, the momentum is carried forward to COP30 in November 2025 with the next convening: “Sustainable Work, Sustainable World: Designing Jobs for Climate Justice.”

Together, the future of work is not just being imagined, possibilities for generations to come are also being powered.

UNGA80 #FutureOfWork #VivacityDevelopment #SustainableDevelopment #Collaboration #Innovation #WorkforceDevelopment #GlobalPartnerships #Impact #LeaveNoOneBehind