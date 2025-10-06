Motherland 2025 Celebrates Nigeria’s Independence in US Cities, Roadshows Slated for Lagos, Abuja Dec

Nigeria’s global homecoming festival, designed to connect Nigeria with its diaspora, participated in the Nigerian Independence Day Parade in New York City as part of its ongoing international roadshow. This appearance followed appearances from the Motherland team at Africon in Atlanta and the United Nations General Assembly, and highlighted the energy and pride of Nigeria’s vibrant community in New York City.

The Motherland Roadshow is making its way through key global cities including Atlanta, New York, Houston, Washington DC, and London. At each stop, the team is sharing the festival’s vision while spotlighting Nigerian creativity, innovation and economic opportunities. Activities include community engagements, networking events and cultural showcases aimed at strengthening ties between Nigerians abroad and at home.

In New York, the Motherland team joined New York’s Nigerian community to celebrate Nigeria’s heritage and emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and deepening ties ahead of the inaugural Motherland festival in December in Abuja and Lagos.

At the parade, the Motherland team distributed hundreds of early-access passes, sparking a wave of excitement. Attendees shared their enthusiasm, with many already confirming travel plans.

“Motherland is about creating lasting bridges and creating space for Nigerians at home and abroad to celebrate and promote our culture” said co-founder Chidimma Nwankwo.

“New York has a vibrant Nigerian community so it was important for us to include NYC on our roadshow schedule. By joining events like the Nigerian Independence Day Parade, we are reaffirming our commitment to global Nigerians and inviting them to be part of the Motherland movement.

“The buzz for Motherland 2025 is growing and we are excited to open our doors to everyone visiting Lagos and Abuja this December. Today alone we had hundreds of New Yorkers sign up to join us.”

Motherland 2025 is a global celebration of Nigerian creativity, culture and commerce, taking place in Abuja and Lagos in December 2025. The festival will feature music, fashion, sport, food and film, alongside business forums and workshops designed to drive diaspora investment and international collaboration.