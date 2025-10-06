Life Card International Unveils Dubai Office

Sunday Okobi

As part of efforts to enhance the real estate sector and expand the wealth of investors, Life Card International Limited, a global real estate investment firm, has officially announced the opening of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates, office, aimed at enabling Nigerian investors to benefit from high-yielding investment opportunities in Dubai.

The real estate firm revealed this during its inaugural cocktail in collaboration with Azizi Developments recently in Lagos.

According to the company, apart from Dubai being a haven for the property sector, investing in the city affords huge returns on investments, which can be reinvested into the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Life Card International Limited, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, stated that her firm’s decision to partner with Azizi Developments is not a mere coincidence, rather a well-calculated strategic move towards increasing wealth for both local and foreign investors.

She said: “Our firm partnering Azizi Developments enables our investors to enjoy quality service at cheaper rates than other companies.

Side reaping huge returns in dollar terms on investment, Azizi offers lower charge rates, with no taxation on investments or hidden charges.

“In addition,, there is also the advantage of an investor getting the 10-yearGolden Visa when his or her property investment threshold hits $550,000.”

On his part, Regional Director, Azizi Developments, Saad Khaled, added that his firm, which has been in Dubai since 2008, has remained a key player in the property sector, having handed over 40 various top-notch projects.

He pointed out that the firm decided to leverage its partnership with Life Card to explore the huge Nigerian market.

Khaled explained that investment in Dubai meant a secured future for such investors in terms of earning funds in dollars instead of currencies that fluctuate in value.