  • Sunday, 5th October, 2025

We Are Yet to Be Served Court Order against Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit, Police Clarify

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have said they have not been officially served with the court order prohibiting the enforcement of the tinted glass permit.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known yesterday.

Human Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had posted on X, reports that the court had ordered the police to maintain the status quo on the tinted glass permit case.

Responding, Hundeyin said the police had not received any official notification.

He shared excerpts of the court order, noting that the plaintiff’s three main injunctions against the policy were refused, while the court maintained a directive for all parties to preserve the status quo, pending the next hearing on October 16.

 “While we have not been officially served the court order you’re referring to, let me, in the meantime, show point number eight (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point number six. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one.”

Hundeyin’s clarification followed reports that the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, had issued an interim order on Friday, directing the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General to maintain the status quo in the ongoing tinted glass permit case.

Delivering the order, the court directed the police authorities to respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.

Confirming the development, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Edun, who led the legal team, described the ruling as an important step in upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command has begun enforcing the tinted glass permit regulation across the state despite the ongoing legal process.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, personally supervised the operation within Minna metropolis on Thursday. During the exercise, officers were seen stopping vehicles with tinted windows at key locations to verify compliance.

Elleman met with Divisional Police Officers and their teams deployed across the city, urging them to remain professional, firm, and courteous.

The commissioner noted that ignorance of the law would not serve as an excuse for non-compliance.

Elleman stressed that the ongoing enforcement was not punitive but a national security measure. He explained that criminals often exploit tinted glass to conceal their identities during unlawful activities.

In April 2025, the Inspector-General of Police introduced a policy requiring vehicle owners to apply for and obtain annual tinted glass permits from the Nigeria Police Force for a specified fee.

The controversial policy has since sparked debate among motorists, rights groups, and legal bodies across the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.