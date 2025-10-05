We Are Yet to Be Served Court Order against Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit, Police Clarify

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have said they have not been officially served with the court order prohibiting the enforcement of the tinted glass permit.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known yesterday.

Human Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had posted on X, reports that the court had ordered the police to maintain the status quo on the tinted glass permit case.

Responding, Hundeyin said the police had not received any official notification.

He shared excerpts of the court order, noting that the plaintiff’s three main injunctions against the policy were refused, while the court maintained a directive for all parties to preserve the status quo, pending the next hearing on October 16.

“While we have not been officially served the court order you’re referring to, let me, in the meantime, show point number eight (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point number six. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one.”

Hundeyin’s clarification followed reports that the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, had issued an interim order on Friday, directing the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General to maintain the status quo in the ongoing tinted glass permit case.

Delivering the order, the court directed the police authorities to respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.

Confirming the development, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Edun, who led the legal team, described the ruling as an important step in upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command has begun enforcing the tinted glass permit regulation across the state despite the ongoing legal process.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, personally supervised the operation within Minna metropolis on Thursday. During the exercise, officers were seen stopping vehicles with tinted windows at key locations to verify compliance.

Elleman met with Divisional Police Officers and their teams deployed across the city, urging them to remain professional, firm, and courteous.

The commissioner noted that ignorance of the law would not serve as an excuse for non-compliance.

Elleman stressed that the ongoing enforcement was not punitive but a national security measure. He explained that criminals often exploit tinted glass to conceal their identities during unlawful activities.

In April 2025, the Inspector-General of Police introduced a policy requiring vehicle owners to apply for and obtain annual tinted glass permits from the Nigeria Police Force for a specified fee.

The controversial policy has since sparked debate among motorists, rights groups, and legal bodies across the country.