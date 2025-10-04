Underrepresentation of Women in Politics Will Soon Be History, Says House Speaker

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has declared that the persistent issue of women’s underrepresentation in Nigeria’s political space will soon become a thing of the past, as renewed efforts are underway to address it through collective action and legislative reform.

Speaking at the 9th Voice of Women Conference and Awards (VOW2025) themed ‘Nigerian Women and the Power of Collective Action’, Abbas reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to the passage of the Reserved Seats Bill for Women.

Represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, Kafilat Ogbara, Abbas stated that: “The issue of women’s underrepresentation will soon be the tale of the past. We are engaging with our colleagues one-on-one. Whether in Abuja or in their constituencies, we are making sure they understand that the time is now. There is no better time than now.”

The speaker emphasized the importance of collective advocacy and legislative reform, saying: “The Reserved Seats Bill, which I am proud to co-sponsor, seeks to create 37 additional seats for women across the National Assembly, including three seats per senatorial district at the state level.”

He highlighted the recent national public hearing on the bill held on September 22, where Nigerian women turned out in overwhelming numbers to show solidarity.

“It was a clear sign that Nigerian women are ready to take their place at the decision-making table. We are not asking — we are taking action,” he said.

Abbas also revealed that grassroots mobilization efforts are already underway.

According to him, “We’ve engaged political party leaderships, traditional rulers, royal fathers and community leaders. We are lobbying from the top to the grassroots because this bill is not just about politics — it’s about correcting decades of structural imbalance.”

He commended what he called the president’s gender-sensitive leadership.

“This is the only president who has supported his wife to be in the Senate three times. His Renewed Hope Agenda is clear — he wants a Nigeria where no woman is left behind,” he added.

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated that the story of Nigeria is incomplete without the strength of its women.

“Your voices remain the heartbeat of our country; echoing, undaunted, unyielding, and rising to shape a future of equity and progress under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“My administration stands resolute in empowering women as protectors of families, drivers of innovation and catalysts of the one trillion-dollar economy we are building together,” he said.

Speaking in her capacity as minister, Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasized the power of collective action and the unyielding spirit of Nigerian women, adding that true gender equality cannot be achieved in isolation.

She noted that women currently occupy less than 6 per cent of seats in the National Assembly, far below the African Union’s target of 50 per cent parity and beneath the global average of 26.5 per cent.

The minister stated that the Reserved Seats Bill is necessary to address the underrepresentation and to promote political inclusivity.

“The Reserved Seats Bill is so significant. It is not an act of benevolence; it is an act of justice and strategic necessity.

“By guaranteeing space for women in governance, we align with global best practices, ensure a more inclusive democracy, and unlock the full potential of half of Nigeria’s population,” she said.

While commending the leadership of the 10th National Assembly for its support, she said: “Their determination to support the Reserved Seats Bill demonstrates political courage and statesmanship.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, the Convener of the Conference and CEO of Women Radio 91.7, said the annual conference remains a platform where women’s voices rise to shape Nigeria’s future.

Okewale-Sonaiya emphasized the need to bridge the gap and address low female political representation to ensure inclusive governance and national transformation.

Speaking on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, she stressed the need for the president and National Assembly to pass it into law, adding that it is critical for Nigeria’s true democracy.

“The passage of the bill is a crucial step towards promoting gender balance and inclusive governance in Nigeria. Your commitment and administration’s focus on development and inclusivity align with the bill’s objectives.

“Your support will demonstrate commitment to gender balance and development, enhancing Nigeria’s global standing. Your advocacy will significantly impact the bill’s passage. It will inspire future generations and show young Nigerians the value of inclusive leadership.

Other activities to mark the conference included the conferment of awards on notable personalities for their contributions to the advancement of women.