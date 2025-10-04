Sokoto NUJ Ethics Committee Urges Journalists to Uphold Professional Standards

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Council’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has called on all working journalists in the state to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.

The Committee emphasised the need for journalists to remain apolitical, disciplined, and committed to factual and balanced reporting.

They reminded media practitioners that journalism is a noble profession built on truth, fairness, and integrity, and urged them to avoid any act capable of undermining public confidence in the media.

This call was made during the Committee’s maiden meeting, chaired by Comrade Isa Abubakar Shuni. The meeting was attended by members of the committee, who deliberated on the importance of ethical journalism in Sokoto State.

The committee noted that the media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable. Therefore, journalists must adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics to maintain the trust and confidence of the public.

The NUJ Sokoto State Council’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee assured that it will continue to promote ethical compliance, accountability, and discipline among members to strengthen the credibility of the profession in Sokoto State.

The NUJ Sokoto State Council has been at the forefront of promoting ethical journalism in the state. The Council has organied several workshops and training programs for journalists to enhance their skills and knowledge on ethical journalism.

The call by the NUJ Sokoto State Council’s Ethics and Disciplinary Committee is a timely reminder to journalists in the state to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics. It is expected that journalists in Sokoto State will take this call seriously and strive to maintain the integrity and credibility of the media.