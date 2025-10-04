  • Saturday, 4th October, 2025

Former NNPC Spokesman, Femi Soneye Launches ‘The Exchange’ Podcast

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Femi Soneye, respected journalist, media entrepreneur, and former Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, has announced the launch of his new biweekly podcast, The Exchange with Femi Soneye.

The Exchange will spotlight some of Nigeria’s and Africa’s most influential voices, spanning politics, business, entertainment, and civil society. With Soneye’s decades of media experience and insider access, the show promises bold conversations, rare insights, and candid perspectives on issues shaping the nation and the world.

“The Exchange is more than just another interview program, it’s a space for open, meaningful dialogue,” said Femi Soneye. “Listeners will hear the human side of leaders and changemakers, beyond the headlines.”

The podcast will feature 20–25-minute episodes released twice a month and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Audiomack, and other major platforms.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.