Former NNPC Spokesman, Femi Soneye Launches ‘The Exchange’ Podcast

Femi Soneye, respected journalist, media entrepreneur, and former Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, has announced the launch of his new biweekly podcast, The Exchange with Femi Soneye.

The Exchange will spotlight some of Nigeria’s and Africa’s most influential voices, spanning politics, business, entertainment, and civil society. With Soneye’s decades of media experience and insider access, the show promises bold conversations, rare insights, and candid perspectives on issues shaping the nation and the world.

“The Exchange is more than just another interview program, it’s a space for open, meaningful dialogue,” said Femi Soneye. “Listeners will hear the human side of leaders and changemakers, beyond the headlines.”

The podcast will feature 20–25-minute episodes released twice a month and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Audiomack, and other major platforms.