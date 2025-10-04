FG Pledges to Work With Stakeholders After Completion of Child Rights Act Review

. Tinubu, Hanatu, Sanwo-Olu, others hail Kanyeyachukwu artistic capabilities

Oluchi Chibuzor

The federal government has said that it will work with necessary stakeholders once the current Nigerian Child Right Act is reviewed to provide the necessary regulatory frameworks to better attract investment and the right infrastructure to unlock opportunities.

Speaking yesterday at the Exhibition of the Guinness World Record Artwork, organised by the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Society in partnership with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and Eko Atlantic City, the Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, praised the resilience of the Nigerian child.

Represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Tinubu said Kanyeyachukwu (Kanye) Tagbo-Okekeachievement is proof that indeed impossibility is a myth, while praising his strength.

According to her, “I am delighted to join you this evening at this special arts exhibition which celebrates the boundless creativity and the vision of a remarkable young Nigerian, Kenya Chukwu Togo Okeke. Our Child Rights Act is 23 years old. But under Mr. President’s watch, they are all undergoing review. And I look forward to partnering with all of you so that we can have an emergence of a strong response for our children in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“By painting the largest art canvas in the world, he has not only broken a Guinness World Record, but he has also broken barriers of perception. His achievement is proof that indeed impossibility is a myth. When I had the honour of receiving Kanyeyachukwu at the State House on May 25th of 2025, I was struck by his artistic genius and his courage and determination.

“With autism, he has demonstrated to us that, and to the entire world, that our differences are not limitations. Rather, they are sources of unique strength, creativity, and purpose. I salute the parents of Kenya Chukwu for their love and support.

“Today’s exhibition is a bold statement of Nigeria’s cultural vibrancy, technology innovation, and environmental consciousness. It reflects the renewed vision of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, who believes deeply in the limitless potentials of our young people to shape the future of our nation and the world at large.”

On her part, the Minister of Art, Culture Tourism and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa, said that Kanyeyachukwu’s achievement represents a national honour.

She reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to increasing support for artists on the autism spectrum and for persons with special needs.

According to her, “As Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, I see in this record not merely a personal achievement, but a national statement of who we are and who we can be. I therefore reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to increasing support for artists on the autism spectrum and for persons with special needs. More access to resources, training, mentorship, exhibition platforms.

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are working toward a Nigeria where talent is nurtured. We are working towards where arts and culture are recognized not only as entertainment but as pillars of social development, economic growth and unity. Indeed, Kanye’s success is a beacon for what is possible when policy, community support, family love, and personal dedication come together.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his goodwill message, said the historic artwork carried a message of acceptance for people with autism and called for a more inclusive society.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr. Idris Aregbe, noted that Lagos would continue to prioritise youth development, describing Kenyeyahukwu’s achievement as a reinforcement of the state’s belief in the power of young people to inspire global change.

“To over 22 million Lagosians, your record is a beacon of hope. You have inspired your peers and reminded us that possibility is within reach,” the governor said.

Speaking also at the event, Grand Patron to Kanyeyachukwu, Chuck Nduka-Eze, said the country must increase the number of professionals to cater for the needs of those on the spectrum.

“At the moment, yes, at the moment, one of the biggest challenges, we have caregivers, we have nurses, but we don’t really have people who are trained to understand the challenge of autism. We don’t have them. So, one of the things we’re trying to address as a foundation is to train nurses and train medical staff to actually understand the challenge of autism, to be able to provide support, you know, for those who have that challenge, right?

“That’s the first thing. Then the second step to that is we’re also trying to raise funding so that we can directly assist families who have children with those challenges because at the moment, people who have those difficulties have to be with those children. Their life is kind of taking over. They cannot do anything else. They can’t work. They can’t even go out shopping because they have to look after a child 24 hours because they don’t have anybody who understands that child, who they can entrust the child to.