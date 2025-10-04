betPawa Unveils Tekno as Brand Ambassador after ₦494m Nigeria National League Sponsorship

Gaming brand, betPawa, is raising the stakes in Nigeria. Days after announcing a 494 million Locker Room Bonus sponsorship for the Nigeria National League (NNL), the company unveiled Afro-pop sensation, Tekno, as its new brand ambassador at a colourful event in Lagos.

The unveiling highlights betPawa’s strategy of blending football, music, and culture to connect with young Nigerians. Tekno, one of the country’s most celebrated hitmakers, now becomes the face of Africa’s “home of big winners,” carrying a message that extends beyond gaming into lifestyle and inspiration.

“Tekno represents everything betPawa stands for — energy, creativity, and breaking boundaries,” said Borah Omary Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing & CSR at betPawa. “His music inspires millions, just as football does. This announcement comes on the heels of our 494m investment in Nigerian football through the Locker Room Bonus.

“For us, it’s about rewarding performance on the pitch and creating unforgettable experiences off it.”

Tekno, known for chart-topping singles like Pana and Skeletun, welcomed the partnership: “I’ve always been about pushing limits, from the studio to the stage. That’s why betPawa felt like family. The odds, the payouts, the innovation — it’s a game-changer. And you know me, I’m here for winners only,” he said.