  • Saturday, 4th October, 2025

betPawa Unveils Tekno as Brand Ambassador after ₦494m Nigeria National League Sponsorship

Sport | 12 hours ago

Gaming brand, betPawa, is raising the stakes in Nigeria. Days after announcing a 494 million Locker Room Bonus sponsorship for the Nigeria National League (NNL), the company unveiled Afro-pop sensation, Tekno, as its new brand ambassador at a colourful event in Lagos.

The unveiling highlights betPawa’s strategy of blending football, music, and culture to connect with young Nigerians. Tekno, one of the country’s most celebrated hitmakers, now becomes the face of Africa’s “home of big winners,” carrying a message that extends beyond gaming into lifestyle and inspiration.

“Tekno represents everything betPawa stands for — energy, creativity, and breaking boundaries,” said Borah Omary Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing & CSR at betPawa. “His music inspires millions, just as football does. This announcement comes on the heels of our 494m investment in Nigerian football through the Locker Room Bonus.

“For us, it’s about rewarding performance on the pitch and creating unforgettable experiences off it.”

Tekno, known for chart-topping singles like Pana and Skeletun, welcomed the partnership: “I’ve always been about pushing limits, from the studio to the stage. That’s why betPawa felt like family. The odds, the payouts, the innovation — it’s a game-changer. And you know me, I’m here for winners only,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.