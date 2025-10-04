ADA Registration in Trouble as Atiku, Amaechi,  Opposition Coalition Pull out, Key Sponsors Join ADC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja.

The registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have gone into uncertainty as the opposition coalition last week pulled out of the process.

Announcing the decision to pull out after a crucial meeting of the national coccus of the opposition group, the Spokesman of the Opposition Coalition and National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, signed a Press Release saying that “The coalition, having adopted the ADC as its official political platform for the off-season and general elections, has equally officially withdrawn from pushing for the registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).”

According to the ADC Spokesman, this was a key resolution of the coalition leaders at their meeting of penultimate Thursday, 25 September.

The ADC also asked its members like Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Nasir el-Rufai and Senator Aminu Tambuwal to come on board fully into the ADC.

Among those present at the meeting were National Chairman, David Mark; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; and former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi, and a host of others.

In the meantime, among the key sponsors of the ADA on behalf of the coalition are Chief Rotimi Amaechi and Dr. Umar Ardo, Chairman and Secretary of the Registration Committee respectively, and Chief Akin Ricketts and Hon. Musa Elayo, protem chairman and Secretary of the ADA association. Chief Amaechi, Hon. Elayo and Chief Ricketts have formally moved into the APC, with Amaechi publicly declaring to contest for the presidency under the ADC and Hon. Elayo appointed as a national executive officer of the party.

Also, investigations by THISDAY confirmed that Chief Ricketts has also registered into the party at his Ijiman Ward in Yakurr LGA of Cross River state.

THISDAY learnt that with these developments it seems the fate of the ADA is in limbo.

When THISDAY inquired from Dr. Ardo on this matter, he disagreed saying that the coalition is not made up of only these personalities named but include a host of other personalities and groups, such as himself, the League of Northern Democrats, the Nigerian Renaissance Movement, and many more.

He maintained that not all of these groups have moved into the ADC as most of them still desirous of registering the ADA.

According to Ardo, “Just because some big names have formally pulled out of the ADA doesn’t necessarily kill the registration process.

”The problem is that even before the ADA is registered, some big elements have been trying to hijack it, but some of us are resisting the attempt.

” In any case, discussions are still ongoing among the committee members and some coalition leaders for some understanding. I believe in the end, common sense will prevail,” Ardo said.