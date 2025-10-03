The Roundtable Attracts 1,300 Youths, to Discuss Empowerment, Self-belief

Over 1,300 Nigerian youths gathered in Lagos for The Roundtable 2025, a youth-led dialogue focused on empowerment, self-belief and purpose.

The event, organised by Limitless Club, annually provides a platform for young people to engage in honest conversations about leadership, readiness, and redefining success.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday, signed by its convener, Kennedy Ekezie, and Public Relations and Communications Specialist, Mojolaoluwa Abayomi.

In the statement, the organisers highlighted the timeliness of the theme, ‘We Start from Enough.’

According to the convener, this year’s edition challenges the common narrative that young people must wait for credentials, recognition, or perfection before making meaningful impact.

The statement noted: “Now in its fourth year, The Roundtable has grown into more than just a conference. Convened by Kennedy Ekezie and supported by a team including PR and Communications Specialist Mojolaoluwa Abayomi, the event brings together a diverse cross-section of youths from different industries, backgrounds and regions to share, learn and build community.

“The 2025 edition attracted over 1,300 participants, its largest turnout yet, but the impact went far beyond numbers. The atmosphere was marked by reflection, vulnerability and bold storytelling, as participants explored what it means to start from where they are, with what they already have.”

The statement further recalled how Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, reminded the audience that small beginnings can carry global potential.

“You must believe that whatever you have in your hands is absolutely significant,” he said, drawing from his journey of transforming lives with a chessboard.

The Director of Programmes, Kamsi Asuzu-Obumselu, described the event as “a village of presence”, a space where young people gather not to impress, but to grow together.

“Reflection prompts, group activities and peer-led discussions helped translate the day’s messages into practical insight,” Asuzu-Obumselu added.

Founder of Shredder Gang, Bunmi George, spoke against the pressure of perfectionism, encouraging participants to show up even when they felt scared or uncertain. She emphasised that in a society where young people often hesitate to act until they feel flawless, vulnerability should instead be seen as the foundation for personal growth.

Additionally, Digital Creator, Eric Gugua, stressed the importance of commitment.

He shared that consistent effort was essential to success, explaining that he only began to see real transformation in his work after moving beyond years of inconsistent dedication.

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, brought a sense of urgency to the gathering, introducing a framework rooted in intention.

She encouraged the audience to reflect, express gratitude and accept responsibility.

According to her, courage and collaboration are essential values, not optional.

“Character is the most lasting form of value,” she said adding that small-scale thinking is no longer sufficient, and called for increased collaboration among young people.