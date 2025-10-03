Seaman’s Schnapps Adds Ancestral Blessings to Olubadan’s Coronation

Raheem Akingbolu

Seaman’s Schnapps, one of Nigeria’s prayer drinks, once again played a historic role at the coronation of His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland as the official prayer drink and sponsor of the grand ceremony, marking its timeless place in tradition as the conveyor of blessings, prayers, and ancestral reverence.

The coronation, which drew eminent traditional rulers, dignitaries, and cultural custodians from across Nigeria and beyond including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu amplified the grandeur of Yoruba tradition. At every key stage of the rites, Seaman’s Schnapps was prominently used in prayers and blessings, cementing its presence as a sacred part of the epoch-making event.

Speaking on behalf of Nigeria Distilleries Limited, Marketing Manager, Mr. Gbemileke Lawal, underscored the deep connection between the brand and Yoruba tradition.

“The Olubadan throne is one of the most revered institutions in Yorubaland, a ray of unity and continuity. We are proud that Seaman’s Schnapps once again served as the official prayer drink at this historic coronation, pouring blessings on the new reign and reinforcing our place in cultural history,” he said.

Also reflecting on the occasion, Senior Brand Manager for Seaman’s Schnapps, Mrs. Nnenna Uche-Onyenacho, emphasised the brand’s role as a cultural custodian.

“As Nigeria’s number one prayer drink, Seaman’s Schnapps has for decades symbolised blessings, respect, and ancestral reverence. We are honoured to have accompanied this sacred moment for the Olubadan throne, praying for long life, wisdom, and a peaceful reign for His Majesty as he ascends the throne of the foremost city in Black Africa,” she stated.

Before the grand coronation, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja expressed appreciation to the Seaman’s Schnapps team and Nigeria Distilleries Limited for standing by Ibadan at this historic moment. He commended the brand’s enduring commitment to cultural preservation, describing it as a true partner in protecting and promoting Yoruba heritage. “I sincerely express appreciation for your support. May your efforts aimed at upholding our culture continue to thrive. May God bless you and your organization,” he remarked.

Beyond its ceremonial role, Seaman’s Schnapps’ sponsorship at the coronation underscored its long-standing investment in preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage. By supporting a historic institution like the Olubadan stool, the brand reaffirmed its mission to keep traditions alive for future generations, ensuring that the values of respect, unity, and communal prayers remain central to Yoruba identity.