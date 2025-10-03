  • Friday, 3rd October, 2025

LASCOPA Receives 11,101 Consumer Complaints, Aides Recovery of Over N530m Since Establishment in 2018

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Bennett Oghifo

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has disclosed it has received a total of 11,101 consumer complaints since its establishment in March 2018, and has successfully resolved 10,474 cases, with 437 currently being processed and 197 referred to relevant agencies.

The agency also revealed it has facilitated recoveries worth N530,266,592.31 and $14,901.80.

These recovered amounts are for consumers across various sectors, including electricity, automobiles, banking, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, logistics, hospitality, food and beverages, oil and gas, among others.

According to a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, LASCOPA, Toyin Oni, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, stated these achievements at the maiden edition of the Consumer Service Week and Award Ceremony held on Tuesday, 30th September 2025, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Solebo noted the agency had also carried out multiple enforcement operations across supermarkets, open markets, and retail outlets to rid the state of expired and hazardous products, while intensifying consumer education campaigns through partnerships with NYSC, schools, trade associations, market leaders, and community groups to empower Lagos residents to know and assert their rights.

He explained that the Consumer Service Week and Award Day was conceived to celebrate excellence, transparency, fairness, and to recognise individuals, government bodies, private sector operators, civil society, the media, and compliant businesses for their invaluable role in promoting fair trade and consumer rights.

“Today, we are not only appreciating stakeholders but also reflecting on the remarkable progress we have made together in ensuring that Lagos remains a safe and fair marketplace for all,” Solebo said.

He added that while the agency was proud of its achievements so far, it remains committed to intensifying enforcement, embracing innovation, and strengthening collaborations to meet emerging consumer challenges in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Solebo reaffirmed LASCOPA’s mission to build a Lagos where consumer rights are respected, businesses thrive on integrity, and residents enjoy the assurance of safety, fairness, and value.

The event had in attendance, top government officials, awardees, stakeholders, partners, and consumers.

