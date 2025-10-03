Group Tasks Journalists on Professionalism, Impactful Reportage

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A peace-building organisation under the aegis of ‘Search for Common Ground,’ has tasked media practitioners to abide by the ethics of their profession and ensure that their reportage positively impacts the society.

The call was made yesterday at a two-day training for journalists on “Conflict Sensitivity Reporting and Digital Media Peace building,” organised by Common Ground Journalists Forum in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Step Up for Women in Journalism Initiative, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

During her presentation on “Common Ground Media Content for Behavioural Change,” Folashade Seye-Ojo urged the participants to move away from just informative journalism to solution driven and developmental journalism.

Seye-Ojo, mass media and information officer at Search for Common Ground, advised the journalists to avoid negative stereotypes or blames and steer clear of complex language or technical terms that can cause conflict in the society.

She, however, urged that media professionals must through their reportage stimulate behavioural change towards peace building.

Earlier, Seye-Ojo disclosed that Search for Common Ground is fostering inclusive community-based approaches to transforming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta region.

In his presentation titled, “Journalism and Ethic,” Publisher of The Atlantic Bell, Mr. Celestine Ogolo, said in order not to contribute to the collapse of the country, journalists must be conscious of social responsibility, be accurate and objective in their reportage.

According to Ogolo, “Objectivity, fairness and accuracy are professional ethics expected to be upheld by the media in achieving good governance, sustainable development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.”

He urged the participants to factually inform the people so that the government and the people can work in the same direction.

He stressed that “We must take responsibility for our work, correct mistakes promptly and recognise that credibility is the profession’s most valuable asset.

“As the internet and digital media usage becomes increasingly widespread, it is a matter of strategic necessity for information gatherers and managers to fashion out practical strategies in the engagement of the various interest groups to abide by the code of ethics of the journalism profession”, Ogolo advised the participants.

THISDAY observed at the training that Mr Sunny Dada, Mass Media and Information Manager of the Search for Common Grounds, helped participants broaden their understanding on the role of perception in communication and reportage.

Also, the Chairman, Rivers State chapter of the NUJ, Mr Paul Bazia, admonished the participants on the need to be positive change agents in the society and not influence crises through unfounded reportage.