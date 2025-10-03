Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack: Championing the Reserved Seats for Women Bill to Create a More Equitable Nigeria

In a country where women’s voices are often silenced, Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack is a beacon of hope. As the host of Gender Agenda on AIT, she has dedicated her career to amplifying women’s voices and advocating for inclusive governance. With the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, Sydney-Jack is leading the effort towards a fairer Nigeria. More than just legislation, the Reserved Seats for Women Bill signifies a Nigeria where women’s voices are assured, respected, and valued. Sydney-Jack believes that this bill will be transformative for Nigerian women, especially those in marginalised or underrepresented communities. In this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, she shares her perspectives on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, the obstacles women face in Nigerian politics, and her vision for a more inclusive democracy

What inspired you to get involved in the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, and why do you think it’s such a crucial issue for Nigeria?

My inspiration stems from years of gender advocacy and witnessing the exclusion of women from political spaces despite their competence and contributions. Throughout my broadcasting career, I’ve championed inclusive governance and amplified women’s voices in Nigeria’s democratic process. As host of ‘Gender Agenda’ on Africa Independent Television (AIT), I’ve spotlighted structural gaps women face in accessing power.

My 2019 bid for a seat in the Imo State House of Assembly and subsequent role as Special Adviser on Information and Advocacy exposed me to party bias against women, a heartbreaking experience that reinforced my commitment to change. As former Chair of the Women and Gender Affairs Cluster Committee of the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) Nigeria, I saw firsthand the importance of gender parity in continental development.

As founder of Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) and WeWe Network Afrique, I’ve designed programmes on gender advocacy, civic literacy, and youth inclusion. These experiences have driven me to support the Reserved Seats for Women Bill Campaign, a historic opportunity to guarantee women’s voices in governance. After nearly 26 years of democracy, this legislation represents a crucial step towards inclusive governance, and I’m committed to advocating for it.

How do you envision the Reserved Seats for Women Bill impacting the representation of women in Nigerian politics, particularly in the National and State Houses of Assembly?

When I think about the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, I see endless possibilities. I envision a Nigeria where women are no longer fighting for a seat at the political table, but where their voices are guaranteed, respected, and valued. This Bill ensures women’s representation in the National and State Houses of Assembly, changing the conversation and making our laws fairer and politics richer.

With women in the room, our perspectives will shape the laws governing this country, inspiring future generations. As Producer & Host of Gender Agenda, I’ve witnessed the importance of this fight. In Imo and Abia States, for example, not a single woman sits in the State Assembly, leaving half the population underrepresented.

The Reserved Seats Bill (HB 1349) proposes reserved seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies – not tokenism, but real power and influence for dozens of women. The 16-year sunset clause aims to normalise women in politics, making quotas unnecessary in future elections.

Countries like Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa have shown that women’s leadership improves maternal health, prioritises girls’ education, and strengthens laws against gender-based violence. When women lead, societies thrive. This Bill represents that vision for Nigeria. If we achieve this, future generations of young women will know that politics is for them.

What specific challenges do you think women face in Nigerian politics, and how does the Reserved Seats for Women Bill aim to address these challenges?

Women in Nigerian politics face complex, interconnected challenges. Patriarchy and cultural expectations frame politics as a male domain, discouraging women despite their competence. The high cost of running for office, coupled with limited access to financing, further hinders women’s participation. Party gatekeeping and biased nomination processes favour established male networks, while electoral violence, intimidation, and harassment deter women from pursuing political careers.

With few women in elected positions, young women lack role models, making it harder for them to envision politics as a viable path. The Reserved Seats for Women Bill addresses these realities by guaranteeing a baseline of representation. Reserving seats exclusively for women ensures their voices are heard without locking them out of general seats. This Bill doesn’t replace open contests; it simply levels the playing field, providing a crucial foothold for women in politics.

How might the Reserved Seats Bill be seen as tokenistic, and how does it address deeper issues facing Nigerian women?

First, it’s important to define what people mean when they say “tokenism.” Tokenism is when you include one or two individuals from a marginalised group, not because you are committed to real change, but just to create the appearance of diversity. It’s a superficial representation without power or influence.

The Reserved Seats for Women Bill is the opposite of that. It is not about sprinkling a few women into politics for optics; it is about creating constitutional guarantees that open the doors of governance to women in a structured and sustainable way. By reserving seats, we are not saying women can only come in through this path. Women will still be able to contest in general seats, but the Bill ensures that no matter how steep the barriers remain, women will have a real presence in the National and State Assemblies.

Of course, this legislation alone will not erase patriarchy, cultural bias, or financial exclusion. But it will shift the baseline. Once women are inside, they gain legislative experience, visibility, and networks, which in turn help dismantle the deeper structural issues over time. In that sense, the Bill is not tokenistic at all; it is a strategic entry point, a bridge toward long-term parity

How do you respond to critics who might argue that reserved seats are a form of “handout” or “special treatment” for women?

I think it’s important to reframe that argument. Reserved seats are not handouts, and they are certainly not about special treatment. They are corrective measures. For decades, women have been excluded from Nigeria’s political process not because they lack competence, but because the structures of our politics: party systems, financing, cultural bias, even electoral violence, have consistently blocked them out.

When a system is already tilted, creating a mechanism to level the playing field is not charity; it is justice. The Reserved Seats Bill is designed to give women a fair shot at participation by guaranteeing that their voices are present in governance. It’s worth remembering that this is a temporary measure. It comes with a 16-year sunset clause precisely because the goal is not to create permanent exceptions, but to correct a historic imbalance so that, over time, women can compete on equal footing.

So, when people call it a handout, I would counter by saying it’s really a bridge that allows women to cross into legislative spaces where they have always belonged but have too often been denied.

What role do you think men can play in supporting the Reserved Seats for Women Bill and promoting greater representation of women in Nigerian politics?

Men play a critical role in supporting the Reserved Seats for Women Bill and promoting women’s representation in Nigerian politics. As historical dominants of politics, men hold significant influence and decision-making power. Meaningful change requires their buy-in. When male leaders openly support women’s participation and the Bill, it normalises women’s leadership. Men can also directly support women candidates through mentorship, financial backing, and campaign guidance – investments in a stronger democracy.

Within parties, men can advocate for fairer nomination processes and reforms, reducing barriers for women. By challenging harmful norms, such as sexist comments or intimidation, men can shift culture. Ultimately, men should vote for women and support the Reserved Seats Bill. Equality isn’t a threat; it’s progress. When men back women, society wins.

How do you plan to engage with different stakeholders, including lawmakers, civil society organisations, and the general public, to build support for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill?

As host of Gender Agenda on Africa Independent Television, I leverage my platform to advance the Reserved Seats for Women Bill. Through the program, I engage lawmakers, civil society, and the public in conversations that clarify the Bill, highlight African successes, and spotlight Nigerian women’s realities. For lawmakers, the program provides evidence-based discussions, case studies, and testimonies, humanising the Bill and underscoring its urgency.

Civil society and women’s groups use Gender Agenda to amplify their work, build coalitions, and strengthen advocacy visibility. By featuring their voices and stories, I help create national momentum. The program also engages traditional and faith leaders, fostering dialogue that can shift community values. Gender Agenda is a convening table, ensuring stakeholders feel seen, heard, and consulted. It frames the Reserved Seats Bill as a national democratic imperative, not just a women’s issue.

What motivates you to continue advocating for women’s rights and representation, even in the face of challenges?

What keeps me going is the vision of a Nigeria where no one is invisible, especially not half of the population. Every time a young girl looks at a woman in public office and thinks, “maybe I can,” that moment expands what is possible for her and for the country. Representation matters; it changes mindsets across generations.

I am also motivated by the consequences of exclusion. They show up in very real ways: in maternal mortality, in low educational attainment for girls, in inadequate healthcare, in poor budgeting for women’s needs, in unsafe environments. Across Africa, the evidence is clear that when women are present in governance, more attention is paid to health, education, and welfare. Inclusion literally saves lives.

Finally, I am motivated by the reminder that courage is not the absence of fear but action in its presence. The hurdles are real, but my commitment is to be part of the action that dismantles them. For me, gender advocacy is not just about women’s representation; it is about building a democracy that works for every woman.

How do you balance your work as a gender advocate and policymaker with your personal life, and what self-care practices do you prioritise?

Balancing this calling with my personal life is never easy, but I have learned that it is necessary. I try to set clear boundaries so that there is time for rest, for family, and for friendships outside of the advocacy space. I rely on trusted support systems, whether mentors, peer networks, or family members who understand the demands of this work and remind me to pause when needed.

Delegation has also been important. I do not try to do everything alone. Working with strong teams allows me to collaborate, share responsibilities, and stay focused on the areas where I can add the most value.

In terms of self-care, I lean on practices that ground me spiritually and emotionally. Prayer, meditation, and reflection keep me centred. Reading and sometimes stepping away to reconnect with nature help me reset. I also turn to creative outlets, music, art, and expression, which bring balance and joy.

And I make it a point to celebrate small wins. Every time a bill moves forward, every time a woman feels encouraged, every time a young girl is inspired, that gives me fuel to keep going. Those moments remind me why the work matters and why it is worth sustaining.

What impact do you hope the Reserved Seats for Women Bill will have on the lives of Nigerian women, particularly those in marginalised or underrepresented communities?

I hope the Reserved Seats Bill empowers women from diverse backgrounds – rural women, those with limited formal education, minority women, and women with disabilities – to see themselves reflected in governance. Through public hearings, I’ve met women who’ve never imagined holding leadership positions. This bill can unlock their imagination, giving them reasons to believe in governance again. Representation is a right, not a privilege, and honouring it can lead to practical development that touches communities.

This could mean more responsive laws on maternal health, childcare, and safety, greater investment in infrastructure, and fairer resource allocation. Most importantly, the bill can create role models, inspiring girls to believe in their own leadership potential. Over time, this can shift our culture, making women indispensable features of our democracy.

How do you see the Reserved Seats for Women Bill fitting into Nigeria’s broader democratic development and efforts to strengthen governance and representation?

I see the Reserved Seats Bill as a step towards democratic maturity. True democracy isn’t just about voting; it’s about whose voices are heard and whose needs are represented. For nearly 26 years, women have been largely excluded, and this Bill is a corrective measure to fulfil the promise of ‘government of the people.’ When women are included in decision-making, governance becomes stronger, corruption decreases, policies become more inclusive, and social cohesion improves.

Reserved seats would enhance Nigeria’s credibility internationally and domestically, aligning us with commitments like CEDAW, the African Charter, and SDG 5 on gender equality. Passing this Bill would transform representation and signal to the world that Nigeria is committed to practising democracy and inclusion.

What are your goals and aspirations for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, and how do you see it impacting Nigerian society?

My primary goal is for the Reserved Seats Bill to pass into law as a constitutional amendment. However, effective implementation is equally crucial. We must ensure these seats are real, funded, and supported institutionally, allowing women to serve effectively. I also aspire to monitor and measure the Bill’s impact, evaluating whether it helps women gain confidence, networks, and visibility to win general seats. Reserved seats should be a launchpad, not a ceiling.

On a deeper level, I want this Bill to shift culture, making women’s leadership normal, expected, and essential to governance. If achieved, the impact on Nigerian society will be profound – more just policies, stronger inclusion, and reduced gender inequalities. Girls will see themselves in leadership, and opportunity will no longer be defined by gender. Every voice will count equally

What are the next steps in the passage and implementation of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, and what role do you see yourself playing in this process?

The Reserved Seats Bill (HB 1349) has had its public hearing, and the next step is to secure legislative approval with two-thirds support in the National Assembly and potential ratification by state legislatures. This is a significant challenge, but also a historic opportunity to embed gender equity in our democracy.

To build momentum, we need continuous engagement with lawmakers, civil society, and social groups, amplifying the Bill’s importance and addressing concerns. Collaboration with civil society is crucial in providing evidence and driving awareness. We must also plan for implementation, building accountability mechanisms to support women in reserved seats and ensure they are visible, resourced, and empowered.

Looking back on your journey as an advocate, what advice would you give to young women who are just starting in this field?

To young women aspiring to make a difference, I would say: believe your voice matters. It’s a crucial first step. Find community – allies, mentors, and like-minded women who’ll support and uplift you. Persistence is key; steady work builds momentum, even when change feels slow. Continuously learn and expand your knowledge – it’s a powerful tool for advocacy.

Start local; small wins can have a ripple effect and prepare you for bigger challenges. Lastly, prioritise self-care. Activism demands rest and celebration of small victories to avoid burnout. Hope is fuel for this journey; nurture it and keep it alive.