Oba of Benin Rejects Iyaloja Function in Edo Markets

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has told the daughter of President Bola Tinubu and Iyaloja General, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the role and functions of Iyeki (market leader) in Benin Kingdom. The monarch rejected the idea of Iyaloja in Edo markets.

Oba Ewuare said the Iyeki performed certain cultural roles on his behalf in the markets, besides coordinating the affairs of traders in the market.

He said the Iyeki had a special relationship with the palace and performed expected roles in the shrine located in every market.

The Benin monarch spoke when Mrs. Tinubu-Ojo visited him to inform him that she was in the state to inaugurate Pastor Josphine Ivbazebule as Iyaloja of all markets in Edo State.

But Oba Ewuare said the Iyaloja concept was alien to Benin culture, adding that the Iyeki must be confirmed by the palace after being selected by the market women.

According to him, “Iyaloja is alien to us here in Benin. In Benin, you are in the home of culture, we have our culture here. I have discussed this matter with my chiefs and those that are knowledgeable.

“Do you know the role of Iyeki in Benin culture? Every Iyeki has a special relationship with the palace. Are you aware of that? Do you know that every Iyeki has a cultural role to perform inside every market?

“The Oba does not interfere so long as the Iyeki does what is expected of her in the shrine of a particular market on behalf of the Oba. We are not going to say much except to explain to you the concept of Iyeki in Benin.”

Chief Osaro Idah, whom the Oba permitted to enlighten Tinubu-Ojo, said, “Iyeki is independent in every market, like the Oba market, Ogiso market and others. The traders select their leaders from within the market. The Iyeki does more than the role of coordinating traders.

“There are certain shrines inhabited in all the markets. They play certain roles on behalf of the palace. After their selection, they bring the person to the palace for confirmation.

“The novelty of general Iyeki is alien to Benin custom and tradition. We just believe the Iyaloja is your socio-cultural thing like you have other clubs.”

He said, “It is not in our culture to have a general Iyeki. Iyeki is particular to each market. No one has right to control the other in another market. The Iyeki in Oba Market has no role to play in Ogiso Market. The Oba established the market for all in the society.”