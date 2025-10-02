  • Thursday, 2nd October, 2025

Nigeria @65: NAPPS President Calls for Education Reform 

Nigeria | 18 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare 

As Nigeria celebrates its 65th Independence anniversary Wednesday, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has called on the government to place education at the heart of national planning, warning that the country’s future depends on the quality of its human capital.

The National President of NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otubela, in a statement, described education as the soul of national development. 

He stressed the need for urgent reforms to address persistent challenges of underfunding, poor infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, teachers’ welfare, and the alarming rise in out-of-school children.

While acknowledging the progress made since independence, including the expansion from a handful of universities and schools to hundreds of tertiary institutions and millions of children now enrolled nationwide, Otubela said the gains risk being undermined by gaps in quality, inconsistency in policy, and frequent disruptions such as strikes.

He welcomed initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), but stressed that it must also cover students in private tertiary institutions, noting that most are not enrolled there due to wealth but because of limited spaces in public schools. 

The NAPPS president emphasised the growing role of private schools in absorbing the demand that government institutions cannot meet and outlined six priorities for reform including; increased and accountable funding, improved teacher training and welfare, deeper collaboration between public and private schools.

Others are extension of government palliative programmes to private institutions, strengthened technical and vocational education, and the deployment of technology in learning while bridging the digital divide.

“At 65, Nigeria must reimagine education not as a privilege but as the single most important investment in its future,” Otubela said. “The task before us is clear: move beyond access to deliver quality education that equips every Nigerian child to thrive in the 21st century.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.