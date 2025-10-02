Immigration to Commence Crackdown on Visa Overstayers as Amnesty Ends

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to commence nationwide enforcement against visa overstayers following the expiration of federal government’s three-month visa amnesty programme on October 1, 2025.

The crackdown will target foreign nationals who failed to regularise their immigration status during the grace period.

A statement by NIS spokesman, Akinsola Akinlabi, warned that offenders will face fines, deportation, or lifetime entry bans.

Akinlabi said: “With the expiration of the amnesty period, effective October 1, 2025, enforcement actions will commence nationwide against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visa or violated their entry conditions.”

According to him, the enforcement covers a wide category of foreigners, including those with expired Visa on Arrival (VoA), expired single – and multiple-entry short visit or business visas, as well as holders of expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Cards (CERPAC).

Akinlabi explained that foreigners who have overstayed by less than three months risk removal, a $15 daily fine, or a two-year entry ban.

Those who have overstayed between three months and one year face removal, a $15 daily fine, or a five-year entry ban, while overstayers of one year and above face removal, a 10-year entry ban, or a permanent ban from Nigeria.

He further explained that the measures are aimed at safeguarding national security and ensuring lawful migration.

He stated: “The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to enforcing the law, protecting national interests, and promoting transparency and efficiency across all immigration processes.”