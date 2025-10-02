  • Wednesday, 1st October, 2025

EV Adoption as Mobility Solution Poverty Alleviation Berths in Nigeria 

Experts and investors drawn from real estate, banking, sustainability and energy sectors will gather at the inaugural edition of Electric Vehicles Nigeria Expo (EVN Expo) to promote the adoption of electric mobility in Nigeria.

The Expo, which is billed to hold in Lagos, is expected to attract over 2,500 participants from the government, private sector, development finance institutions, innovators, investors, and the buying public.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos recently, the convener of EVN Expo, Adekoyejo Abiola, stated that with the transformation in climate, energy, and technology, electric mobility would no longer be an experiment but a reality.

According to Abiola, EVs have become central to global conversations around energy security, trade competitiveness, and sustainable industrial policies.

Also speaking, Project and Technical Lead for EVN Expo 2025, Boluwasope Ogboye, revealed that the core objectives of the expo included showcasing cutting-edge EV technologies and infrastructure, driving conversations on financing, policy, and regulatory frameworks, mobilising investment into Nigeria’s clean transportation ecosystem, offering a platform for innovators and startups, and strengthening Nigeria’s voice in global sustainability dialogues.

