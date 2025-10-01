Nigeria at 65: Atiku, Akpabio, Barau, Abbas, Mark, Govs, Others Celebrate

Our Correspondents



Prominent Nigerian leaders, yesterday, came out in their numbers to celebrate the country’s modest achievements in the last 65 years, especially since the return to civil rule.

They included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau, Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and several governors.

The leaders preached unity, peace, and harmonious co-existence, with opposition figures also seizing the opportunity to expose what they termed the misdoings of the government of the day.

Generally, however, the independence day tributes from across the political divide expressed optimism that despite the evident inadequacies in some critical areas, Nigeria was destined for greatness.

Akpabio: The Worst is Over

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, assured citizens that the pains of ongoing reforms under the President Bola Tinubu administration were temporary. Akpabio insisted that the country was already on the path to recovery, as the worst was over.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, Akpabio appealed to Nigerians to endure the difficulties with resilience and hope, saying the reforms are beginning to yield positive results.

The senate president stated, “My dear resilient and wonderful people of this great nation, I wish to heartily congratulate you for witnessing Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration.

“At 65, we are matured and should be working for the unity of the nation and prosperity of our people. We salute your resilience, patience and endurance in the last two years. We deeply appreciate your support and understanding.”

Akpabio added, “In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, all hands are on deck for a greater Nigeria, I urge you to continue to bear the temporary discomfort of the ongoing reforms.

“We are not unaware of the pains occasioned by the reforms, but I want to assure you, very soon, this will be a thing of the past because the benefits of the reforms are beginning to manifest positively.

“I must tell you that Nigeria is not finished. Do not buy into the mischievous narrative that Nigeria is irredeemable. We are on the right pedestal and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is reshaping the country; we are growing and making progress.”

Barau Calls for Unity, Support for Tinubu

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, urged Nigerians to remain united and committed to national development, stressing the importance of rallying behind the Tinubu administration.

Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the country’s founding fathers sacrificed to secure independence. He said the ideals of unity, peace, justice, and tolerance must continue to guide the nation.

The deputy senate president stated, “Fellow Nigerians, happy Independence Day. As we celebrate the 65th Independence Anniversary of our beloved country, we must remember the enormous sacrifices made by our founding fathers, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others, and recommit ourselves to the ideals they stood for.

“Yes, at 65, we have some challenges facing us as a country, but we will overcome them. Our country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will emerge stronger from its present challenges, by God’s grace.”

According to him, the benefits of Tinubu’s economic reforms are already surfacing, while security across the country has improved considerably in the past two years.

“Let us continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to actualise his policies and programmes as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda. He has good intentions for the country. We will get it right,” Barau stated.

Abbas: Years Ahead Promises Better Deals

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said Nigeria had come a long way through a chequered history, while the years ahead promised greater unity and prosperity for all.

Abbas, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Baiyewu, said God had, indeed, blessed the country with immeasurable human and natural resources.

He called for collective efforts by all stakeholders towards building “a nation of our dreams regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences”.

Abbas stressed that Nigeria was on the right path with the ongoing implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He expressed optimism that the country remained the “Giant of Africa” and was bound to reclaim its position as the biggest economy on the continent.

While urging Nigerians to remain undaunted by the security and socio-economic challenges, Abbas called for more prayers and patriotism, as they remained law-abiding.

He assured Nigerians of the 10th House’s commitment to providing accountable leadership, good governance, and dividends of democracy to the people, especially at the grassroots.

Atiku: This Government Has Abandoned Its People, Hails Nigerians’ Courage for Unity

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid tribute to the uncommon patience, endurance, and resilience of Nigerians, who, despite living under suffocating socio-economic and security conditions, continued to hold the country together.

In an Independence Day message released by his media office, yesterday, Atiku lamented that Nigerians were enduring excruciating pains, from raging insecurity, to rising food scarcity, mass unemployment, and a dangerous climate of hopelessness — all compounded by the insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Atiku said in the message, “It is tragic,” Atiku declared, saying, “In a country blessed with immense human and material resources, millions of our people have been reduced to refugees and beggars in their fatherland.

“Every responsible government holds the welfare and security of its citizens as supreme. But what we have today is an administration that has abandoned its people.

“Hunger is killing Nigerians, bandits are massacring communities, yet President Tinubu and his cabinet stand by, unmoved and uncaring.”

Calling on citizens not to lose faith, Atiku reminded Nigerians that 2027 provided a clear opportunity to reject bad leadership and reclaim the promise of a better tomorrow.

He stated, “The beauty of democracy lies in the power of the ballot. Oppressed and battered as our people may feel today, they will have the chance to sweep away this inept government at the next polls. That is the power no cabal can take away from the people.”

At 65, Atiku stated, Nigeria remained a giant moving painfully slow on feet of clay — a direct result of decades of poor leadership and wasteful governance.

He urged Nigerians to keep hope alive, insisting that with the right leadership, the country can still rise from the ashes of failed governance to reclaim its rightful place in the comity of nations

Mark: Nigeria Needs Credible Leadership

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, reflected on Nigeria’s 65 years of nationhood, describing the journey as one of resilience in the face of daunting challenges.

Mark acknowledged that the country had gone through many trials and emphasised that Nigerians must not lose faith in their collective ability to rebuild and reposition the country for prosperity.

In his goodwill message, Mark urged the citizens to draw strength from history and confront present realities with courage and unity.

He said, “Sixty-five years ago, we lifted the flag of freedom and declared ourselves a sovereign people. That moment was not just the end of colonial rule; it was the beginning of our responsibility to build a nation worthy of our hopes.

“Today, we look back with mixed emotions and gratitude for how far we have come, but concerned over the storms that still threaten our future.”

The ADC national chairman stated that the country stood at a critical juncture, weighed down by insecurity, unemployment, inflation, food scarcity, and the collapse of industries.

He stressed, “Our communities are restless under the grip of insecurity. Our youths are losing hope to unemployment. Inflation has eroded the dignity of honest earnings, while factories close and businesses relocate, leaving despair in their wake. Families struggle daily to put food on the table. These are harsh truths we cannot deny.”

Despite those difficulties, Mark said Nigerians must not give in to despair. He reminded citizens that the great nations of today were also built through periods of severe hardship.

Oborevwori to Nigerians: Remain Steadfast

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to building a stronger and more united nation, assuring them that the country would overcome its current challenges and emerge greater.

Oborevwori, in his Independence Day message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, urged Nigerians to continue to support President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” as well as the Delta State government’s “MORE Agenda”, which, he said, were designed to improve the living standards of the people.

Oborevwori stated that his government was investing heavily in massive infrastructure upgrades across Delta State, advancing a power revolution through a renewable energy mix, and creating an enabling environment to attract foreign direct investment.

He said the efforts were aimed at making life more meaningful for residents and significantly boosting the state’s economy.

The governor also used the occasion to appeal to all ethnic groups in the state to embrace peace and remain united, stressing that peace is a prerequisite for sustainable development.

Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and pledged to continue working for the progress and prosperity of all Deltans.

Mutfwang Preaches Peace, Unity, National Transformation

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with Nigeria on its 65th Independence Anniversary, preaching peace and unity.

In a goodwill message, Mutfwang described the anniversary as both a remarkable milestone and a solemn moment of reflection on Nigeria’s collective journey.

He stressed the need for renewed commitment to peace, unity, and national transformation that would enhance the welfare and well-being of citizens.

The governor paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of the country, acknowledging their courage, resilience, and spirit of togetherness, which laid the foundation for Nigeria’s independence.

He stated, “It is with pride and profound humility that I felicitate with patriotic Nigerians across the globe on this 65th Independence Anniversary. This milestone calls for sober reflection on our unity, peace, and progress as a nation.

“Our hope and confidence remain that God Almighty is at work in Nigeria, and despite our challenges, this nation shall surely rise to greatness.”

Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a Plateau where peace, security, and prosperity would thrive.

He said his government would continue to prioritise protection of life and property, infrastructure development, and promotion of unity across ethnic and religious divides.

He pledged to remain fair, just, and inclusive in governance, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of political or religious affiliation, was carried along.

Mohammed Stresses Need for Unity, Prayer, Mutual Coexistence for National Progress

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, stressed the need for unity, prayer, and mutual coexistence for national progress. Mohammed said this while extending warm felicitations to the people of Bauchi State and Nigerians, at large, on the occasion of the 65th Independence Anniversary of the country

In his goodwill message, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, Mohammed described Nigeria’s independence as a milestone achievement that liberated the country from colonial domination and gave its people the right to self-determination, socio-economic growth, and political development.

He urged citizens to reflect on whether the noble ideals of the founding fathers had been fully realised after 65 years of nationhood.

The governor said, “Though our development trajectory may not match that of some countries that gained independence around the same period, particularly the Asian Tigers, Nigeria has made significant strides in governing itself, managing diversity, and uniting towards nation-building.”

He acknowledged that the prolonged period of military rule had stunted democratic growth, but expressed delight that 26 years into uninterrupted democracy, Nigerians were beginning to savour the dividends of good governance.

Mohammed reiterated his administration’s resolve to sustain its multi-dimensional approach to development, particularly in infrastructure, security, and economic empowerment.

He disclosed that the state government had concluded arrangements for an investment summit, scheduled for October 8 and 9, aimed at attracting investors to harness the state’s enormous potential.

On security, Mohammed stated that peace remained the bedrock of development. He pledged continued collaboration with security agencies to safeguard life and property.

He appealed to citizens to support security efforts by reporting suspicious movements or persons to the relevant authorities.

Idahosa: Time to Build, Not Just Celebrate

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 65th independence anniversary, urging citizens to see the celebration as both a symbol of freedom and a call to duty.

In his message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, Idahosa described October 1 as a reminder of the courage, sacrifices, and vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers, who laid the foundation for a united and prosperous nation.

He stated that despite the challenges the country had faced over the decades, Nigerians had continued to show resilience, creativity, determination, and qualities, which must be harnessed to build a stronger nation.

The deputy governor stated, “Independence anniversary is not only a celebration of our freedom as a people, but also a call to duty. It is a reminder that the task of building a greater Nigeria lies with all of us.

“Let us remain committed to peace, justice, and the collective good of our nation.”

House Reaffirms Commitment to Unity

The House of Representatives reaffirmed its commitment to legislate with integrity, provide oversight that strengthens institutions, defend the vulnerable, and be a bridge of understanding in the diverse society.

Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement, said while the green chamber acknowledged that the country still had a long way to go in achieving its dreams, it must also celebrate how far it had come as a people in strengthening democracy, promoting unity, and laying the foundations of a more prosperous society.

Rotimi stated, “Independence Day is not just a date in history. It is a reminder of our shared identity, the sacrifices of our heroes past, and the resilience of generations who, through both struggles and triumphs, laid the foundation for the Nigeria we cherish today.

“It is also a call to rededicate ourselves to the ongoing task of building a country that lives up to its enormous promise. From the first parliament in 1960, Nigerians have recognised the legislature as the true custodian of representative democracy.

“Despite interruptions during periods of military rule, the legislature has always stood as a symbol of the people’s sovereignty and their right to representation.”

Rotimi said since the return to civil rule in 1999 and the advent of the Fourth Republic, the National Assembly had worked tirelessly to deepen democracy, strengthen institutions, and give practical expression to the aspirations of the citizens.

He stated, “At 65, the House of Representatives reaffirms its solemn duty to legislate with integrity, to provide oversight that strengthens institutions, to defend the vulnerable, and to be a bridge of understanding in our diverse society.

“While we acknowledge that we still have a long way to go in achieving the Nigeria of our dreams, we must also celebrate how far we have come as a people in strengthening democracy, promoting unity, and laying the foundations of a more just and prosperous society.”

PSC, AANI Celebrate Tinubu, Nigerians

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) felicitated with President Bola Tinubu, the government, and the people of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

PSC also extended warm greetings to officers and men of the Nigeria Police, as well as the dedicated staff of the commission, urging them to remain steadfast in their service to the fatherland.

A statement by PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission remained committed to reforms that would guarantee an efficient, motivated, and accountable police force.

Chairman of the commission, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Hashimu Argungu (rtd), stated that Independence Day was not only a time of celebration but also of sober reflection on the sacrifices made by the country’s founding fathers and the collective responsibility of all citizens to build a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

Argungu called on police officers across the country to rededicate themselves to the principles of professionalism, discipline, and integrity as they carried out their constitutional mandate of ensuring law and order.

He stated, “As we celebrate our Independence, let us renew our faith in Nigeria and continue to work together in unity and love. The challenges may be daunting, but with resilience and commitment, our nation will continue to thrive.”

AANI, in a statement by its President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, said the historic milestone of 65 years of independence offered Nigerians not only a moment of celebration, but also a solemn opportunity for sober reflection.

Okafor stated, “Our journey as a nation has been defined by resilience, diversity, and the unyielding spirit of our people. Yet, it also reminds us of the pressing challenges we must collectively confront—especially the task of securing our land, strengthening our unity, and fulfilling the promise of prosperity for every Nigerian.

“AANI commends the gallant efforts of our military, security agencies, and other law enforcement bodies who continue to make immense sacrifices in countering insurgency, banditry, terrorism, and other security challenges across the country.

“Their courage and commitment to safeguarding our sovereignty and protecting our citizens are deeply appreciated. We, however, urge them to intensify their efforts, adopt innovative approaches, and sustain the momentum until peace and stability are restored in every part of Nigeria.”

AANI also enjoined the leadership of local, state, and federal governments to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens and residents.

LCCI Urges FG to Sustain Encouraging Macroeconomic Changes with Structural Reforms

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) advised the federal government to deepen structural reforms that could enhance ease of doing business in order to sustain the current encouraging macroeconomic signals. President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, stated this in a press statement, titled, “Nigeria’s Economy at 65: Renewed Momentum and Cautious Optimism.”

Idahosa said, “Nigeria stands at an inflection point. Encouraging macroeconomic signals, including rising growth, more substantial reserves, improving oil output, and a downward trend in inflation, are visible.”

He added that the way forward laid with “deepening structural reforms that ease the cost of doing business”.

The LCCI president said the country’s 65th anniversary offered not only a moment of celebration but also of sober reflection on the state of the economy, the business environment, and the need for sustained reforms required to unlock Nigeria’s full potential.

“Examining major macroeconomic indicators, we observe a renewed momentum that is fostering cautious optimism about the economy,” he said.

Commenting on the state of the economy, Idahosa said key economic indicators were showing some positive trends worth highlighting.

He explained, “Economic growth is accelerating, with the second quarter GDP growth rate at 4.23 per cent. Productivity in the oil and gas sector is recovering.

“Headline inflation, while still elevated, has eased to 20.12 percent as of August. The Naira exchange rate is appreciating and trending below the psychological N1500/USD mark.

“External reserves have strengthened to above $42 billion. For the first time since 2020, the monetary policy authorities eased rates to 27 percent after several hikes due to spiralling inflationary pressures.

“Significant tax reforms are underway. These developments create a cautiously optimistic business climate. One that offers opportunity but demands sustained policy discipline and private-sector agility.”

So Far, Not So Good, Declares ActionAid, In apparent thumbs-down

ActionAid Nigeria declared that the Nigerian story still begged for answers on why the country had not gone beyond its current level.

Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, in a statement, said, “As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on October 1, 2025, ActionAid Nigeria joins citizens to reflect on our country’s journey.

“Sixty-five years after independence, and 26 years into an unbroken stretch of democratic governance, Nigerians are entitled to ask difficult but necessary questions about the state of the nation.”

Mamedu commended the resilience of Nigerians and the endurance of the country’s democratic system, despite flaws, in sustaining constitutional rule and peaceful transfers of power since 1999.

Mamedu said, “We also recognise areas of progress, including new railway projects, private sector-led investments such as the Dangote Refinery, the continued role of agriculture as the backbone of the non-oil economy, and modest improvements in the solid minerals sector, which, if properly managed, could diversify revenue and create jobs.

“These gains, however, remain overshadowed by persistent crises that undermine the well-being of millions.”

However, he lamented that Nigeria remained highly dependent on crude oil for foreign exchange and government revenue, a structural weakness that left the economy vulnerable to global price shocks and repeated cycles of instability.

He added, “Growth has not translated into shared prosperity.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 63 per cent of Nigerians, or approximately 133 million people, were living in multidimensional poverty in 2022.

“According to the World Bank, over 87 million Nigerians, nearly 39 per cent of the population, still live below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day. Regardless of the figure we are looking at, inflation, which remains above 20 per cent in 2025, has further eroded household incomes and increased the cost of living.

“Currency devaluations and subsidy removals have deepened hardship, while expected fiscal relief from subsidy savings has been slow, only partially remitted, and not equitably distributed, raising serious concerns about accountability.”

Mamedu stressed, “The fiscal structure of the country continues to centralise power and resources in the federal government, limiting innovation and accountability at state levels. At the same time, the infrastructure gap remains severe.

“Unreliable power supply is the single greatest obstacle to industrial growth and small-scale enterprise. Poor road networks, inadequate housing, and inefficient ports continue to frustrate citizens and businesses.

“Governance and institutions remain weak. The rule of law is undermined by the slow pace of justice and political interference. Corruption persists at systemic levels, with public resources diverted through inflated contracts, abandoned projects, and reckless spending. This diverts funds away from critical social services and sustains cycles of poverty and injustice.”