Nigeria @ 65: How Globacom is Building a World Where Connections Know No Bounds 

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence today, few companies exemplify the Nigerian spirit like Globacom, the indigenous telecommunications giant that has transformed the way Nigerians connect with one another and the world. From pioneering affordable SIM cards and Per Second Billing to launching state-of-the-art digital solutions, Glo has consistently been pro-Nigeria. In September 2025, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the company reinforced its commitment to Nigerians with two new offerings: Talkmasta, a tariff plan rewarding unlimited free talk time and data, and a revamped Welcome Bonus that gives new subscribers up to ₦2,000 in instant airtime and data, ensuring that staying connected is easier and more rewarding than ever

As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence on October 1, the story of her journey is incomplete without the role of indigenous businesses that have redefined entire sectors. Few companies embody this spirit more than Globacom, the telecommunications giant that has, since 2003, reshaped how Nigerians connect with one another and the wider world.

For a nation that once struggled with telephone access where a single SIM card could cost as much as ₦100,000, Globacom’s disruptive entry offered something rare: accessibility, affordability, and pride in a home-grown brand. By slashing SIM prices to about ₦200 and pioneering the Per Second Billing system, Glo democratised telecommunication in Nigeria, bringing millions of citizens into the digital fold.

More than two decades later, the green network is not just a telecom operator; it has become a symbol of possibility, showing how indigenous innovation can transform lives, break barriers, and set new benchmarks in Africa’s digital economy.

A History of Trailblazing

From the very beginning, Globacom approached Nigeria’s telecom sector with a mission to disrupt. It was the first to bring in Blackberry Services, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), prepaid roaming, inflight roaming, Glo TV, Glo Cloud and even innovative products like Glo Berekete, which quickly became household names.

But perhaps its boldest stroke was building Glo 1, a wholly owned submarine cable stretching from Nigeria to the United Kingdom and linking 14 West African nations, including landlocked countries. With this, Globacom not only lowered the cost of internet services but also placed Nigeria at the centre of Africa’s digital connectivity map.

The undersea cable has become a lifeline for businesses and governments, providing faster, more robust connectivity for voice, data and video. “Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers,” the company noted.

By investing in infrastructure rather than shortcuts, Glo turned Nigeria into a hub for Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, enabling regional growth far beyond its own subscribers.

Expanding the Digital Frontier

Not content with its achievements, Globacom is pushing further with Glo 2, the first submarine cable in Nigeria to terminate outside Lagos. For oil platforms in the South-South, under-served communities in the South-East, and businesses across the Niger Delta, this promises a future where “digital oilfields” and inclusive connectivity become the norm.

Its fibre optic cable network, covering over 130 cities nationwide, provides businesses with low-latency, high-speed connectivity for voice, video and data. And in 2016, Glo again became a first mover when it launched Nigeria’s only nationwide 4G LTE network, later upgrading to a 4G LTE Advanced technology that combines three spectrums for stronger, faster internet.

The results are tangible: clearer voice and video calls, crisper picture quality, smoother gaming, and improved performance in fields like telemedicine and e-agriculture. Beyond mobile, Glo is also preparing to roll out satellite-based internet services to rural and under-served communities, which is another bold step to ensure no Nigerian is left behind in the digital era.

Value Beyond Connectivity

Globacom’s approach has never been just about network infrastructure; it has also been about empowering people. From WAN and leased lines that connect global businesses, to international private leased circuits (IPLCs) that give companies secure and dedicated links across continents, Glo has built solutions tailored for enterprises, SMEs, and governments.

At the consumer level, its prepaid and postpaid plans, international direct dialling packs, and mobility solutions reflect a philosophy of putting affordability at the centre of connectivity.

As the company itself says: “At Globacom, we offer a range of customized and community-driven voice and data connectivity solutions that help to manage complex networking systems. We also provide secured as well as verticalized IT solutions such as e-Health, Smart Cognitive Learning, Smart Energy, Industrial IoT and Cloud Applications.”

This blend of enterprise-grade services and consumer-friendly products underscores Glo’s integrated role in Nigerian life, from banking and agriculture to entertainment and family connections.

Two New Offerings: Talkmasta and Welcome Bonus

That philosophy of empowerment found fresh expression in September 2025 when Globacom unveiled two new products: Talkmasta and Welcome Bonus at its headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Lagos.

The Talkmasta tariff plan rewards customers with unlimited free talk time and data. “Under the plan, customers who make six minutes of local calls to any network will automatically receive six additional free minutes, which can be used to call any local network and free 50MB,” the company explained. Calls are charged at 30 kobo per second, SMS at ₦6, and both new and existing customers can enjoy the offer.

Equally exciting is the revamped Welcome Bonus. New customers who register a SIM, recharge with ₦100, and make their first call now receive a package worth up to ₦2,000, split between ₦1,000 airtime (25 minutes of calls across networks) and ₦1,000 data (1GB browsing), valid for seven days.

The company was emphatic about its goal: “With these packages, we are reinforcing our commitment to affordable and reliable services that keep Nigerians connected to the people that matter most.”

At the launch, Ande Abdulrazaq, Globacom Retail Cluster Head, Lagos set the tone with an address that underscored its mission: “We are thrilled to have you all here to celebrate the unveiling of two fantastic offerings which we believe will change the way our customers connect with their loved ones and business partners. It is not just another product launch; it’s a celebration of connections, a commitment to enhancing communication experiences, and a promise to deliver value that exceeds our customer’s expectations.”

The speech reminded Nigerians that for 22 years, Globacom has been a leader in innovation. From the first SIM crash to submarine cables and 4G LTE, the company has consistently added value to its subscribers.

“For the first one, whether you’re catching up with friends, sharing moments with family, or even closing that important business deal, we’ve designed this package with you in mind. At Globacom, every Naira you spend is maximised to give you more than just a conversation; it gives you value.”

And on the Welcome Bonus: “The second product is a welcome offer – a tantalising game-changer for every new subscriber joining the Globacom family. As you activate your Glo line, we’re rolling out an instant welcome gift for you, a massive instant bonus simply for choosing to be a part of the Globacom community. Whether you’re recharging with just a little amount or making your very first call, we want to show our gratitude with a welcome package that’s truly unmatched in the industry.

“This is more than just a bonus. It’s our way of saying, ‘Thank you for choosing Globacom. Welcome home.’ It’s a symbol of our commitment to you, not just as customers, but as valued members of the Globacom family.”

Abdulrazaq closed with a reminder of Glo’s founding vision in 2003 and its future aspirations: “This launch is not just about introducing new products. It’s about delivering on a promise. A promise we made at launch in 2003 that whenever you think of staying connected, either through a simple chat or text message or by engaging in a long conversation, you’ll think of Globacom.

“All these years, we have always stayed committed to providing you with the best: the best service, the best value, and the best experience. And with these two offerings, we are taking that commitment to a whole new level.

“As we continue to redefine what it means to stay connected, we’re doing it with YOU in mind. These new packages are designed to fit seamlessly into your life, ensuring that you stay connected to what matters most to you, without worrying about the cost.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for us all. It’s the start of a new chapter in how you experience communication. As we march into the digital future, Globacom will not just be about technology or numbers, but also about people. Our mission is about connecting hearts, building relationships, and enabling dreams. With Globacom, you are never just a subscriber; you are part of a community. And with that, we invite you to be part of this journey with us. Stay connected, stay inspired, and together, let’s keep building a world where connections know no bounds!”

Glo Symbolism for Nigeria at 65

For many Nigerians, Globacom represents more than cheaper calls or faster internet. It is proof that a Nigerian company can compete with global giants, invest billions in infrastructure, and still put the consumer first.

As the country reflects on 65 years of independence, the story of Glo is inseparable from the nation’s story: a tale of resilience, innovation, and ambition. It is a reminder that while foreign investment is welcome, indigenous ingenuity remains central to Nigeria’s progress.

In the words of its mission, Globacom is not just about technology but about “connecting hearts, building relationships, and enabling dreams.” For a nation of over 200 million people, that is perhaps the most powerful independence gift of all.