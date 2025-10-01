NIA Condoles Victims of Fire Incidents at Afriland Towers, Emab Plaza

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has extended its heartfelt condolences to all individuals, families, and businesses affected by the tragic fire incidents that occurred at the Afriland Towers and Emab PLaza in Lagos recently.

NIA in a letter titled Message of Sympathy signed by its chairman, Mr Kundera Ahmed said it deeply mourned the loss of lives and property and stood in solidarity with those who were grieving and rebuilding in the aftermath of the unfortunate event.

“Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

As the umbrella body for insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria, we wish to assure all affected parties that we have identified member companies who provided insurance covers for the said buildings and losses covered under valid insurance policies will be duly compensated by the respective insurance companies. The insurance industry remains committed to upholding its promise of protection and financial recovery in times of crisis,” the association stated.