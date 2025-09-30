President to Inaugurate National Theatre Renovated By CBN, Bankers’ C’ttee Tomorrow

Nume Ekeghe





President Bola Tinubu is slated to inaugurate the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts tomorrow, October 1, 2025, in a ceremony marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The extensive facelift, executed and financed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee, represents one of the boldest private-sector-led interventions in Nigeria’s cultural infrastructure.

The federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy provided policy oversight and stewardship, ensuring the facility’s rebirth as a national asset and launchpad for the country’s creative industries.Tinubu, who in July 2024 renamed the edifice the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the Nobel Laureate, is expected to lead a distinguished gathering of state governors, members of the National Assembly, the diplomatic corps, captains of industry, academics, cultural ambassadors, and youth leaders.

In a joint statement by the CBN, the Bankers’ Committee, and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy they underscored the theatre’s reopening as both a celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural legacy and a launchpad for its creative industries.

It stated that the reopening would feature performances by the National Troupe and other leading artists, along with special remarks from Prof. Wole Soyinka.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso will deliver the welcome address, with goodwill messages from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.

Upgrades to the facility meet the highest global standards for theatre and performance. Key improvements include a completely overhauled HVAC system, enhanced fire safety measures, new electrical, water, and sewage systems, advanced audio-video-lighting technology, world-class stage engineering, 17 new passenger lifts, solar power integration, refurbished interiors and furniture, and the restoration of historic artworks across the façade and interiors.

Ahead of the inauguration, Cardoso noted: “This is not just an edifice; it represents our history and culture. The transformation of this landmark into a world-class facility is a testament to the Nigerian spirit.”

For his part, Sanwo-Olu said: “The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts (National Theatre) will not only showcase arts, tourism, and culture, but will also serve as a world-class venue for global conferences and performances.”

Minister Hannatu Musawa added: “A gift to the nation and a source of pride. The successful renovation of the National Theatre marks a milestone in our collective effort to preserve cultural assets while creating new opportunities for the creative industry.”

Originally conceived under General Yakubu Gowon and completed in 1976 during General Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, the National Theatre rose to global prominence when it hosted FESTAC ’77, the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture. With its transformation, the Wole Soyinka Centre now stands ready to anchor Nigeria’s cultural renaissance and serve as a global stage for the creative economy.