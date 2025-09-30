Paul Tijani Emerges Champion of 2025 Nigeria Cup

Paul Tijani booked his place in the Nigeria Cup Hall of Fame over the weekend when he merged winner of the prestigious trophy.

To finish top in the highly competitive competition, Tijani netted a score of 69, to beat over 100 other golfers.

Victor Akinbayo placed second. Akinbayo carded 83-gross for 70-net score, winning on countback to duck in the second position.

Ademola Abidogun was further down in the third position after losing on countback to Akinbayo. He also shot a net score of 70.

Mattia Perazzo’s 71-net placed him in the fourth position while Tope Aladenusi, with a net score of 71 completed the top five winners in the net category.

In his victory speech, Tijani, who gave glory to God for the victory also thanked the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Wale Onaolapo for the support and encouragement he gave him to become the golfer he is today.

While Tijani ruled in the net category, high-flying Talal Akar took charge in the gross category for men. Playing off handicap 4, Akar tore through the tree-lined fairway of Ikoyi Club for 75-gross to win in the gross category while former Nigeria Cup winner, Remi Olukoya finished second. Olukoya carded 78 while Aruna Sharma ducked in the third position after 78-gross, losing to Olukoya on countback.

Satisfied with the week-long competition, Onaolapo thanked the sponsors for their support for the Nigeria Cup, stressing that their backings have helped sustain the competition.

Rotimi Obajimi, Chairman, Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), the owners of the Nigeria Cup, in his speech, urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of oneness and unity that the Nigeria Cup stands for.

The Nigeria Cup was put together to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence anniversary.